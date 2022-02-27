Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain serve sizzling looks in black embellished outfits in new video: Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, made their first on-screen appearance as a couple for a new reality show, Smart Jodi, which premiered on February 26 on Star Plus. Pictures and videos starring the couple from the reality TV show have been going viral on social media. And now, a new sizzling avatar of the duo is delighting their fans.

On Sunday, fashion designer Ken Ferns took to Instagram to share a short reel featuring Ankita and Vicky with the caption, "[black heart emojis] #smartjodi The beginning of a new journey with SMART JODI Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain." The clip features several pictures of Ankita and Vicky dressed in black embellished ensembles and serving boho vibes. Scroll ahead to see the post.

The video shows Ankita dressed in a black embellished blouse featuring sequins, beads and mirror work, a crisscrossed band on the waist, sheer embroidered sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline. The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor teamed it with a risqué thigh-high slit skirt adorned with several embellishments and ruffled details.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain.

Ankita accessorised the look with OTT statement accessories. The actor went with a silver kamar bandh, a dainty anklet, embellished leg band, dangling earrings and rings. She tied her tresses in a half-tied hairdo. And for glam picks, she went with subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner and matte base make-up.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in black embellished ensembles.

Vicky complemented Ankita in a bandhgala kurta with open top buttons and folded sleeves. He paired it with matching solid black pants. He rounded off his ensemble with an embellished black jacket, black loafers, a side-parted hairdo and a groomed beard.

Earlier, Ankita had posted photos of her and Vicky's look from the show's promo. She wore a brocade silk saree in a bright green shade, and Vicky posed with her in a greyish back tuxedo styled with blue bow-tie and pocket square. Scroll ahead to see the couple's pictures.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The biggest names of the television industry attended the couple's big day. Additionally, she was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, alongside Shaheer Sheikh, on Zee5.