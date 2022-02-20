Ankita Lokhande's pics in pink suit and crochet crop top has Internet calling her 'hottie': Check out here

Actor Ankita Lokhande is showing her fans how to style a formal suit in the chicest way possible, turning it into trendy partywear, and you should definitely take notes. The Pavitra Rishta 2 star constantly posts updates from her daily life with fans on social media. Recently, she attended an event, and she slipped into a gorgeous blush pink suit and teamed it with a crocheted crop top to make it a party-appropriate look. Her fans flooded the comments section praising her look.

On Saturday, Ankita posted several photos of herself on Instagram dressed in the blush pink ensemble. She captioned the post, "Be humble. Believe in yourself and have the love of the world in your heart." Keep scrolling to see the images and know all the details of the ensemble.

Ankita's trendy outfit for the photoshoot features a blush pink trench coat that comes with shawl lapel collars, full sleeves, calf-length hem, and a flowy silhouette. She teamed it with a matching pair of pants in a flared silhouette, a matching fabric belt to cinch in at the waist, and a high-rise waistline.

Ankita teamed the trench coat and flared pants combination with a crocheted top that comes with a plunging neckline, multi-coloured print in white, blush pink, yellow and white shades, a bodycon fitting, and cropped hem length. The star flaunted her toned midriff in the ensemble.

Ankita Lokhande in blush pink suit.

Ankita styled the look with minimal accessories. She chose a diamond-studded ring, matching bracelet with a gold band, gold hoop earrings and strappy yellow pumps. She rounded off the glam picks with a centre-parted messy ponytail, fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy base make-up, sleek winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes.

After Ankita posted the photos, they garnered several likes and comments. Many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the Pavitra Rishta 2 actor. Ashita Dhawan commented, "Hottie [fire emoticon]." Another user wrote, "Mrs Perfect Jain."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Ankita Lokhande's post.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande is married to Vicky Jain. She tied the knot on December 14 in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was attended by the who's who of the television industry.

