Anne Hathaway glows in a bump-hugging black lace mermaid gown by Prabal Gurung at Verity New York premiere. Watch

Anne Hathaway stepped out glowing and pregnant for the New York City premiere of her upcoming film, Verity, with co-stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett on September 29. The actor hit the red carpet in a dazzling black ensemble. Let's decode her look:

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Anne Hathaway at the Verity New York premiere

This year has been packed for Anne Hathaway. After Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, and The Odyssey, she will now be seen in Verity, a psychological thriller directed based on Colleen Hoover's novel.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Anne has been serving one incredible pregnancy look after another at the premieres of all her films this year. And, last night, for Verity, she hit the red carpet in black at the AMC Lincoln Square 13.

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{{^usCountry}} The 43-year-old actor, who is pregnant and expecting her third baby with her husband, Adam Shulman, took maternity style to a new level in a black lace mermaid-cut gown with a sheer, glittery cape detail. The ensemble is by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The details and styling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 43-year-old actor, who is pregnant and expecting her third baby with her husband, Adam Shulman, took maternity style to a new level in a black lace mermaid-cut gown with a sheer, glittery cape detail. The ensemble is by Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. The details and styling {{/usCountry}}

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Styled by Erin Walsh, the Atelier Prabal Gurung gown features black shredded chiffon floral embroidery on the bodice, crystal bead embellishments embroidered all over, a sweetheart neckline, a pleated tulle skirt embroidered with sequins, and a form-fitting silhouette with a mermaid cut on the skirt.

Erin styled the strapless, plunging-neck gown with a matching tulle cape attached to the back of the gown and featuring shimmering sequin embroidery and a long train that cascaded down her back to create a dreamy image.

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For her glam, the actor opted for a simple bronze eye with a nude matte lip, rouged cheeks, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, and soft contouring. She styled her long brunette hair in a half-up, half-down style, creating a sleek, modern look. Lastly, she accessorised the ensemble with a diamond bracelet, statement rings encrusted with precious diamonds, and teardrop-shaped earrings.

About Verity

In Verity, Anne Hathaway stars as author Verity Crawford alongside Dakota Johnson (Lowen) and Josh Hartnett. The Colleen Hoover movie adaptation, which is based on her 2018 novel of the same name, arrives in theatres on October 2. The film tells the story of struggling writer Lowen, who is on the verge of financial ruin and lands a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to finish a successful series by the titular bestselling author Verity. Hartnett plays Verity’s husband, Jeremy.