Anti-ageing tips: All you need to know about bio remodelling

From acne, hives and eczema, to psoriasis, dermatitis, hypopigmentation and hyperpigmentation, there are so many diseases and conditions that affect the skin and often result in discomfort, an unpleasant appearance and sometimes, affecting a person's confidence. As the most obvious part of the human body, the skin is a very sensitive organ and must be taken care of as much as is required.

A 2018 WHO report revealed that at least 900 million people suffer from one form of skin disease or another, making it a global concern. As one of the most effective modern therapies for a healthy skin, bio remodelling has become a rave within dermatological circles.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, MD Director and Consult Dermatologist at MedLinks in New Delhi, explained, “It is an injectable treatment that offers full concentration of hyaluronic acid (HA) which is injected under the skin's layer. This makes it different from typical dermal fillers, first because it is made entirely of hyaluronan, a gooey substance that's naturally-occurring in your body, but which can be introduced when it is deemed insufficient in the body, and secondly because it does not require artificial chemicals.”

Why bio remodelling? Does it work?

According to Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, bio remodelling is one of the most practical ways to offer the right dose of hyaluronic acid to the body. He elaborated, “When introduced into the skin's layer, hyaluronic acid spreads like honey and finds its way to the different tissues and joints to provide the needed hydration, flexibility and succour. The good thing about bio remodelling is that it helps to enhance the formation of both collagen and elastin, both of which make up the structural support of the skin. These fibers naturally begin to deplete as you get older, leading to loss of moisture within the skin, and subsequently manifesting in a number of skin conditions. With this therapy, such ageing defects can be delayed and minimised significantly.”

Another important function that he revealed bio remodelling performs is to fast-track skin regeneration, especially required during wound healing tissue regeneration. Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi shared, “This is because hyaluronic acid has tissue repair and anti-inflammatory properties to provide much needed relief and skin repair in times of injury. A study carried out in 2016 by the HMP Global Learning Network provides details of research which reveals that hyaluronic acid can offer wound healing and cell motility. By offering a full hyaluronic acid concentration, bio remodelling can, therefore, speed up relief from wounds, which can help to prevent different forms of carcinoma.”

He added, “Bio remodelling has been proven to be crucial in the control of melanin production, in a way that it prevents too low or too high melanocytes to protect the skin against hypopigmentation or hyperpigmentation, which can further lead to other skin conditions. Overall, the proper amount of moisture in the skin can help to prevent other dermatological conditions, including acne, eczema, and aging defects. With bio remodelling, you can be sure of the right amount of skin moisture for a truly healthy skin.”

Safety concerns

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi highlighted, “One thing to point out is that bio remodelling only offers hyaluronic acid which is basically a type of natural sugar present in our tissues, joints, eyes, and some other parts of our skin. In fact, reactions to bio remodelling have rarely been documented because hyaluronic acid is considered safe, even for pregnant women and nursing mothers. However, it is important to be honest with your doctor about other medications you're taking to ensure there are no harmful interactions between hyaluronan and other products, including supplements.”

He concluded, “Some procedures may also contain a mixture of products which may have some side effects. This is why it is advised to only use trusted dermatological brands and procedures to ensure bio remodelling is what it's supposed to be. Profhilo is one of the trusted brands out there that offer natural, non-toxic and patient-centric skin relief using 100% hyaluronic acid. The bottom line is, bio remodelling is as effective as they come, but is only as safe as the health provider.”

