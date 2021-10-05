Anushka Sharma in pretty floral slip dress will inspire you to wear one before winter strikes

The season of slip dresses is almost over, and Anushka Sharma's latest picture from a photoshoot is here to inspire you to pull that dress out of the closet before winter strikes. Slip dresses scream effortless and stylish vibes, and if you need convincing, you just have to look at Anushka's image.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a floral printed dress recently. She captioned it with a joker emoticon. The actor sported a goofy expression on her face for the shoot and looked stunning even while doing so.

The actor's spaghetti-strapped dress featured floral print in pink and green shades, a flowy silhouette, a plunging V neckline with frilled trims, and a button-up front on the torso. The tiers on the skirt of the slip dress added a dreamy touch. Take a look at her photo:

Anushka ramped up her chic yet simple look by styling her very trendy short tresses in a side-parted, wavy hairdo. She accessorised the dress with a layered gold chain, a beaded charm necklace, and a floral choker. In the end, the star chose pretty rings to round off her accessories.

Glowing skin, pink lip shade, mascara-laden eyelashes, sleek eyeliner, and sharp contour rounded off Anushka's beauty picks for the shoot.

The Bollywood star has created a name for herself in the celebrity fashion space with her chic and swoon-worthy off-duty looks. From denim-cropped jumper combinations to printed dresses, Anushka has a collection that should be in your bookmarks. Her latest look in this floral dress is proof of the same.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. However, during her sabbatical, Anushka has been busy with her production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

