Anushka Sharma's uber-cool look in 6k jacket with top, denims should be in your winter closet

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been serving back-to-back chic looks from her holiday in London, and each ensemble is a must-have. From casual oversized sweatshirts and mom denims to trendy crop tops, Anushka is wearing it all. Her latest look for a shoot on the secluded streets of London is creating quite the waves online and should be a part of your winter closet.

Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a printed jacket, denims and a solid coloured top with a purple heart as the caption. In the photos, she posed on a secluded street of London, bathed in neon purple lights.

Anushka, who is in London with her daughter Vamika for a couple of months now, accompanying Virat on Team India's England tour, looked uber-comfy and chic in her effortless fit. Read on to know the details about her look and how she accessorised it.

The Zero actor wore an oversized cotton canvas biker jacket for the night-out. The patterned cotton canvas blazer featured long sleeves, diagonal zip on the front, and notch lapels. Anushka folded the long sleeves to give it a relaxed touch.

Anushka teamed the jacket with a solid white colour cropped T-shirt. It came with a crewneck. She completed her look with high-waist straight fit denims with distressed details.

To accessorise her uber-cool fit, Anushka chose gold hoop earrings and several gold chains with pretty charms and an 'A' pendant.

Anushka left her locks open in a side parting and also carried a black Prada shoulder bag. Minimal make-up and glossy pink lips completed her make-up.

If you want to know the price of Anushka's bag and jacket, we have all the details for you. Anushka's jacket is from the fast-fashion label H&M, and it is worth ₹5,999. The Prada Duet leather shoulder bag is available for ₹1,03,335 (USD 1,390).

