Anushka Sharma in 1k mini cut-out dress looks effortless with Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma never fails to make a statement with her effortless girl-next-door sartorial choices. The star’s wardrobe is full of affordable pieces, and her glam look from an outing with hubby Virat Kohli is proof. Nailing an off-duty look, Anushka slipped into a mini cut-out dress worth ₹1,200, and we love it.

The old picture is a BTS snap of a Royal Challengers Bangalore event that Anushka and Virat attended. For the occasion, Anushka wore a trendy contrast dress from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara.

Anushka elevated her off-duty look in the mini dress that featured a round neckline with long sleeves. The gathered sleeves and neckline of the dress had ribbed details.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's crop shirt in video with Virat won't burn a hole in your pocket

The ensemble had a front patch pocket and striped contrast fabric on the skirt. The front button fastening and cut-out detail at the waist gave the illusion that the mini dress is a blouse and skirt set.

Anushka brought the look together with fail-safe large gold hoops and a dainty gold necklace. A super sleek ponytail, dewy skin, nude lip shade, and minimal make-up added final touches to her chic look.

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli(Twitter/@KohliSensation)

If you’re on the lookout for some not-so-boring comfortable pieces, you should definitely bookmark Anushka’s look. We have also found the price of her dress, if you wish to buy it and include it in your wardrobe. The dress is worth ₹1,990. It is currently available at a discount and is available for ₹1,190.

The Contrast Dress with Cut-Out Detail.(zara.com)

Anushka married Virat Kohli in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, which released in 2018. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While she has not appeared in a movie since Zero, she has backed a few projects under her production house Clean Slate Filmz like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter