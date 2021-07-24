When Anushka Sharma rocked Zara’s 1.8k midi, Virat Kohli flaunted burp cloth

After announcing the arrival of their daughter, Vamika, in January this year, celebrity parents – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have kept fans hooked for their latest intimate updates and while we wait for another sneak-peek of their picnic sessions or blissful at-home camaraderie, an old picture of the couple is doing the rounds on the Internet. Shared by cricketer Sanjay Pahal in April this year, the picture of Anushka and Virat at Mumbai’s luxury hotel, Taj Lands End, is grabbing eyeballs this summer as the Bollywood diva stunned in Zara’s front knot midi dress while the Indian cricket captain donned daughter Vamika’s burp cloth.

Taking to his social media handle, Sanjay had shared his “fan moment” which had made fans point out the burp cloth on Virat's shoulder, which along with his messy hair in the picture hinted that he was wrapping up his parent duties before posing for the camera. With a new crop of spring/summer 2021 silhouettes now hitting the 'new in' midi dress section, Anushka’s humble yet chic look in the ensemble is serving fashion inspiration to all the female fans out there.

The picture features the actor donning a short sleeves round neck midi dress that sported a wrap detail on the front. The orange dress looked pale yellow in the daylight and Anushka completed her attire with a pair of spotless white canvas shoes.

Accessorising her look with a pair of round earrings and a wristwatch, Anushka pulled back her sleek mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Anushka opted for a dewy makeup look as she posed again alongside Virat at Taj’s gym with cricketer Kushaal Wadhwani.

The midi dress is credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. The orange front knot midi dress originally costs ₹1,890 on the designer website.

Anushka Sharma's midi dress from Zara(zara.com)

Comfy, classy and totally versatile, midi dresses are a light, easy outfit-in-one and the backbone of our wardrobe in rain or shine, dinner dates, important work meetings and snoozed alarms.

