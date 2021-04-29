Anushka Sharma rocks Zara’s mini dress, crop shirt in IPL pics with Virat Kohli

Amping up the hotness quotient this summer with her radiant styles, Anushka Sharma is keeping the fashion police on their toes while she attends cricket’s IPL (Indian Premier League) with hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka’s fans are in for a treat as the diva keeps appearing in the pictures shared by the players of Virat’s team, Royal Challengers Bangalore but it is her sultry looks in a white poplin mini dress and mustard crop shirt that has us hooked.

Recently, RCB batsman Sachin Baby had taken to his social media handle to share a picture with the power couple where Anushka can be seen grabbing all the spotlight in a mustard-colour collared short-sleeve shirt. Made of a linen blend, the shirt came with a front patch pocket and a button-up front along with a dart detail at the back.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Anushka teamed the look with a pair of high-waist and wide-legged denim jeans. Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, the Bollywood actor accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a wristwatch and a finger ring and flashed her million dollar smile for the camera.

Wearing the same million dollar smile, Anushka was seen posing with Virat for another picture earlier this week, alongside cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen. Anushka set the mercury soaring in a poplin mini dress that ended just above her thighs and came with a round neck, cuffed long sleeves and matching elastic detail on the front.

Adding a chic touch to her simple look, the diva layered the dress with a cream-coloured crochet waistcoat with side ties. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open down her shoulders, Anushka opted for dewy makeup.

Both the ensembles that Anushka flaunted are credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. While the crop shirt costs ₹1,990 on the fashion label’s website, the poplin dress is priced at ₹2,990.

Anushka Sharma's mustard crop shirt from Zara (zara.com)

Anushka Sharma's white poplin mini dress from Zara (zara.com)

As the season proceeds with its slow pace, we can’t wait to add these easy breezy and pocket friendly looks to our summer closet. What about you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Amping up the hotness quotient this summer with her radiant styles, Anushka Sharma is keeping the fashion police on their toes while she attends cricket’s IPL (Indian Premier League) with hubby and cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka’s fans are in for a treat as the diva keeps appearing in the pictures shared by the players of Virat’s team, Royal Challengers Bangalore but it is her sultry looks in a white poplin mini dress and mustard crop shirt that has us hooked. Recently, RCB batsman Sachin Baby had taken to his social media handle to share a picture with the power couple where Anushka can be seen grabbing all the spotlight in a mustard-colour collared short-sleeve shirt. Made of a linen blend, the shirt came with a front patch pocket and a button-up front along with a dart detail at the back. Flaunting a waistline to die for, Anushka teamed the look with a pair of high-waist and wide-legged denim jeans. Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, the Bollywood actor accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a wristwatch and a finger ring and flashed her million dollar smile for the camera. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Kamala Harris, Jill Biden dress for history and unity at Congress speech Like it or not, Crocs are cool again Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown to go on display at Kensington Palace Remembering Alber with love Wearing the same million dollar smile, Anushka was seen posing with Virat for another picture earlier this week, alongside cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen. Anushka set the mercury soaring in a poplin mini dress that ended just above her thighs and came with a round neck, cuffed long sleeves and matching elastic detail on the front. Adding a chic touch to her simple look, the diva layered the dress with a cream-coloured crochet waistcoat with side ties. Leaving her mid-parted tresses open down her shoulders, Anushka opted for dewy makeup. Both the ensembles that Anushka flaunted are credited to the Spanish apparel brand, Zara, which boasts of fast fashion and trendy collections with latest lookbooks every week. While the crop shirt costs ₹1,990 on the fashion label’s website, the poplin dress is priced at ₹2,990. Anushka Sharma's mustard crop shirt from Zara (zara.com) Anushka Sharma's white poplin mini dress from Zara (zara.com) As the season proceeds with its slow pace, we can’t wait to add these easy breezy and pocket friendly looks to our summer closet. What about you? Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter