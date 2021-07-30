Anushka Sharma aces vintage fashion in orange sweater, mom jeans in Durham

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been giving her fans glimpses into her fun holiday with husband Virat Kohli and his cricketer friends and their better halves including KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, among others. Most recently Anushka shared a group photo with the whole lot to her Instagram in which baby Vamika, Virat and Anushka's daughter's baby stroller can also be seen. Also seen in the image were Rajal Arora, Ishant Sharma, Tanya Wadwa, Umesh Yaadav.

Anushka looked absolutely radiant in an abstract printed sweater which had designs in various shades of orange which she paired with loose, ripped pale blue denims and a sling bag. Anushka beamed at the camera along with Virat, also seen was Athiya Shetty in a denim jacket and ripped black pants along with KL Rahul. Anushka captioned the photo, "Dur'hum' saath saath hai," in reference to the group holidaying in Durham.

Anushka wore a pendant and a delicate bracelet for acessories, sporting bare clean skin and no make-up, her short straight hair falling neatly around her shoulders as she beamed at the camera. Virat on the other hand wore a white T-shirt, jacket and khaki pants with a cap.

Anushka and Virat got married in a fairytale wedding that was only attended by the couple's family and friends on December 11 in 2017. On January 11, the duo welcomed their daughter Vamika at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. Last year in August, the star couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

