Anushka Sharma's crop shirt in video with Virat won't burn a hole in your pocket

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli delighted netizens with a fun new video on Instagram. The couple shared a video of themselves balancing cricket bats on their fingers for the viral Bat Balance challenge. Anushka wore a steal-worthy top and denims combo in the video, and we have the details for you.

Anushka shared the clip with the caption, “I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge on the @mxtakatak app now.” She and Virat Kohli balanced the bats on their fingers and invited fans to participate.

Anushka slipped into a white knotted crop shirt and blue flared ripped denims for the reel. Her pinstripe collared blouse is made of a linen blend and features a V neckline and short turn-up sleeves. The top also has a front patch pocket, knotted hem and front button fastening.

Anushka teamed the crop shirt with high waist flared denim pants. The light blue denims feature ripped details on the knee and look cool. The top and denims combination are a perfect look to don for a casual outing with friends.

The actor, who has a daughter named Vamika with Virat, wore the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers and minimal accessories. She chose a layered dainty gold necklace, bracelets and a watch to wear with the attire. She left her silky short locks open in a middle parting.

For make-up, Anushka went with an au-naturel look. She opted for nude lips, dewy skin and blushed cheeks. The new mother looked absolutely gorgeous.

If you wish to add Anushka’s look to your wardrobe, we have all the details for you. The Striped Blouse with Knot is from the fast-fashion label, Zara. The top is worth ₹2,590.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she produced Pataal Lok on Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul on Netflix.

