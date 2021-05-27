Ariana Grande wears custom Vera Wang wedding dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn

World-renowned singer Ariana Grande tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 15, 2021. Images of Grande's outfit from her hush-hush wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California, landed on social media recently and took the internet by storm. As the singer shared snips of her wedding dress, fans could not help but point out the similarities and inspiration taken from Audrey Hepburn's bridal look from the famous film Funny Face.

The lily-white satin dress was made by Vera Wang for the Positions singer. There is a special story behind this collaboration between the designer and Ariana. At the 2018 Met Gala, the new bride walked down the red carpet wearing a gorgeous piece by the designer and it was then that she promised to make Ariana's wedding dress when the time came. The Audrey Hepburn inspired dress is the combined effort of the two and Grande's stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Audrey Hepburn and Ariana Grande in wedding dresses (Instagram/arianagrande and IMDB)

The aforementioned lily-white silk dress featured a sculpted neckline and an exposed bra-strap closure. The plunging back dress had an empire waist column and a back slit to add to the aesthetic. For her accessories, the bride went with a shoulder-length bubble veil. The hand-pleated veil was adorned with a satin bow at the top. She was also seen wearing delicate pearl and diamond drop earrings. For her wedding day glam, Ariana went with a subtle look with sculpted brows, on-point winged eyeliner, a little bit of matching blush with a nude lipstick and lots of highlighter. She tied half her hair in a polished ponytail that featured soft curls at the end. The singer shared the images with the caption, "5.15.21 (sic)."

For the ceremony, Dalton opted to wear a well-fitted black suit by the high-end brand Tom Ford which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and a black tie.

