Arjun Kapoor's selfie with 'shopaholic' Malaika Arora in blazer and shorts set with sports bra gives Parisian chic vibes

Bollywood's IT couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently enjoyed a short getaway in Paris, France, where they celebrated the Ek Villain Returns actor's 37th birthday. Their holiday was all about eating delicious Parisian food, visiting scenic locales, donning stylish looks, spending romantic moments in the City Of Love, and clicking pictures together. Malaika even dished holiday fashion goals with a dash of Parisian chic vibes for her fans by donning the trendiest ensemble. And her look in Arjun's latest post is a testament to the same.

On Tuesday, Arjun took to his Instagram page to post a selfie with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. The actor called Malaika a shopaholic in the post, which shows them sitting in the Off-White flagship store in Paris and clicking a mirror selfie. "A Selfie with the Shopaholic," Arjun captioned his post. Check it out below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022: See pics, video)

The picture shows Malaika in a green-hued co-ord set. Earlier, the 46-year-old star had dropped another photo in the same ensemble on her official Instagram page. The outfit features a faux leather blazer with notch lapel collars, patch pockets, long sleeves, padded drop shoulders, an open front, and a long hem-length.

Malaika had teamed the jacket with a green-coloured matching faux leather shorts set. It comes with an elastic waistband and baggy silhouette. Lastly, a white strappy Off-White sports bra with a plunging neckline, black pattern, and a midriff-revealing cropped hem completed Malaika's ensemble for spending the day in Paris with Arjun.

In the end, black-tinted futuristic sunglasses, chunky combat boots with lace-up front, stacked bracelets and a pair of white socks rounded off the accessories with the attire. Additionally, Malaika chose plum-red lip shade, blushed cheeks, a dewy base and a messy top bun for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been together for some years. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun. They even attend family functions and parties together. Arjun is also friends with Malaika's friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.