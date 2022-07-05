'Who says gym-goers can't be yogis?' Malaika Arora does it all in new weekly workout video, flaunts enviable physique

You can trust fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora to never back out when it comes to her workout routine. The star never misses a chance to hit the gym or the yoga studio to exercise and live a healthy life to maintain her enviable physique. While the star is known to favour yoga for her healthy lifestyle, this doesn't stop Malaika from adding core and strength workouts to her schedule. And recently, Malaika proved the same by dropping a video of her weekly workout routine. If you have a major case of Tuesday blues today, her video will definitely inspire you to hit the fitness bandwagon.

On Monday, Malaika posted a video on her Instagram page busting an old myth that gym-goers can't be yogis. The star did so by dropping her weekly workout routine, which showed her doing it both with perfect ease. Her clip revealed that Malaika balanced yoga and gym by dividing both throughout the week. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022: See pics, video)

Malaika captioned her post, "Who says gymmers can't be yogis? I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move you don't need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise." She also used hashtags like #malaikasmoveoftheweek, #yogainspiration, #yogaandgym, #gym, #yoga and #yogapractice. Scroll ahead to check out the clip.

The video begins with the line, 'This is what my week looks like.' Then, it shows how Malaika balances her gym and yoga routine like a pro. According to the clip, while Malaika does yoga on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, she hits the gym for strength training on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Additionally, the star keeps one day for recovery.

After Malaika shared the post, her followers liked the clip and flooded the comments section with praise for the star. One netizen wrote, "My fitness inspiration. Another commented, "Malaika on fire." The post also got a like from Malaika's good friend Farah Khan Kunder.

Yoga Benefits:

While including yoga in your daily routine has several benefits, we have listed a few common advantages to help you progress in your journey. Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility, helps with back pain relief, eases arthritis symptoms, boosts heart health, and relaxes you to help you sleep better.

So, are you ready to begin your fitness journey?