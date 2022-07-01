Malaika Arora's gym look in sports bra and printed tights serves workout fashion goals: Internet says, 'She is back'

Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora never fails to dish out serious fitness goals for her followers. If she is not travelling or busy shooting for a project, the star gets spotted outside her yoga studio in Mumbai. And now that she is back from her Paris trip with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, the star visited the gym to squeeze a training session into her schedule. The paparazzi clicked her in a trendy fit. Several pictures and videos of her outside the gym studio made it to social media and delighted fans. One paparazzi account even captioned their clip, "She is back." Scroll ahead to check out her gym look and take inspiration for your gym wardrobe.

Whether she is headed for a yoga class or a strength-training session at the gym, Malaika Arora always puts thought into her OOTD (outfit of the day). The 46-year-old star always makes a strong case for the inspiring power of a good workout look. Additionally, she always levels up her activewear wardrobe with trendy picks. And today's look is proof of the same. (Also Read: Malaika Arora twins with Arjun Kapoor, dons crop shirt with bralette and pants for brunch date in Paris, we love it)

On Friday, the paparazzi clicked Malaika outside her yoga studio in Mumbai. The star posed and smiled for the cameras. She slipped into a white sports bra and printed gym tights for the training session. A printed black baseball cap, flip flops, messy low bun, and no-makeup look rounded it all off.

Malaika Arora spotted at the gym. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to the racerback sports bra, it features a contrast black piping on the plunging U neckline, cropped hem flaunting the star's toned midriff, a printed front and a cut-out detail on the back. As for the high-waisted tights, they come in a blue and greyish pattern and skin-hugging fit.

Malaika Arora stuns in a sports bra and gym tights. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Malaika had travelled to Paris to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's 37th birthday in the City Of Love. The couple shared several pictures from their holiday. Malaika even served major holiday fashion goals with her chic and voguish ensembles.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for a few years. The couple is often spotted at family functions and parties together.