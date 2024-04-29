In the rich heritage of our Indian culture, the Kanjivaram or Kanjeevaram saree holds a special place in the heart of every woman and the design makes them flaunt their culture in the form of fashion. These sarees, which come from the Tamil Nadu town of Kanchipuram, are more than just garments; they are symbols of custom, artistry and ethnicity and now through innovative interpretations and contemporary twists, are being elevated to new heights while staying true to its roots. Art and ethnicity of Kanjivaram silk saree: From tradition to contemporary trend in Indian fashion (Photos from Twitter)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jigar Viradiya, Founder and MD of Vastranand, talked about the art of creating the masterpiece and shared, “Making a Kanjivaram saree is a laborious process that calls for a Laser-type focus on detail and a deep knowledge of the details of weaving. Every saree is a work of art in and of itself, crafted with the finest silk threads and enhanced with elaborate patterns drawn from mythology, nature and traditional themes. The Kanjivaram saree is unique among masterpieces of the saree. Its capacity to capture the spirit of Indian ethnicity is just as striking as its opulent texture or brilliant hues.”

He revealed, “The every drape conveys a historical tale that has been passed down through the generations by expert craftspeople who have devoted their lives to maintaining this age-old craft. The Kanjivaram saree's uniqueness is demonstrated by both its design and cultural significance. Women wear it at festivals and weddings when it is auspicious and represents grace, elegance and timeless beauty. It represents the rich diversity of India to the world and acts as a cultural ambassador, transcending national boundaries.”

Calling the Kanjeevaram saree not merely a textile but a timeless tale spun with threads of history and culture, Anindita Sardar, Head of Design and Curation at Taneira, said, “Originating over 400 years ago in the illustrious looms of Kanchipuram, its legacy has withstood the test of time and is a living embodiment of centuries-old craftsmanship and the enduring spirit of the land. What draws people to Kanjeevaram is its alluring ability to transcend time and space. Woven over a span of seven days to 3-4 months, each thread whispers tales of ancient looms resonating with the rhythm of skilled hands, passed down through generations.”

She added, “In its folds lie stories of royalty and reverence, from the vibrant motifs inspired by nature's bounty to the intricate zari work, every element of the Kanjeevaram saree is a testament to the weaver’s meticulous attention to detail. Kanjeevaram is a canvas where the dreams of weavers merge seamlessly with the cultural ethos of the region but beyond its aesthetic splendor, the Kanjeevaram saree embodies the very essence of ethnicity, serving as a sartorial symbol of identity and belonging. It encapsulates the diverse mosaic of Indian culture, reflecting the myriad influences that have shaped the land and its people over millennia.”

Raghav Mittal, MD and Creative Director at The House of Surya, echoed, “Kanjivaram saree—a masterpiece that transcends mere fabric to embody the very essence of artistry and ethnicity. Each thread intricately woven tells a story of tradition and heritage, steeped in the rich Indian culture. Our artisans meticulously breathe life into every motif and weave, honoring centuries-old techniques passed down through generations. The Kanjivaram saree is not merely an attire; it's a testament to the artisan's skill and passion, a canvas upon which dreams are spun into reality.”

With every collection, the fashion designers are striving to celebrate the intricate beauty of Indian textiles and pay homage to the artisans whose hands weave magic into every stitch as the Kanjivaram saree embodies the very essence of elegance and sophistication, a timeless treasure cherished by generations past and future. The art and ethnicity of the Kanjivaram saree serve as a beacon of inspiration, guiding us on a journey of creativity and cultural reverence.