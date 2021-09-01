'Asli Sona' Huma Qureshi stuns in gold thigh-slit gown and bold red lips, Sonakshi Sinha comments

Indian actor Huma Qureshi set the internet abuzz with pictures of herself dressed in a dripping gold sequinned gown for a photoshoot. Sharing the pictures, the Army of the Dead star captioned the photos, "Asli Sona," and even got a hilarious reaction from Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Sequins are the hottest trend this season. From sarees to gowns, Bollywood divas, like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, have embraced this glamorous sartorial choice, unlike any other style. And Huma seems to be another addition to this list.

Huma chose a chic sequinned gown from the shelves of the designer label Jewellyn Alvares for the latest photoshoot. She teamed the ensemble with jewels from Joolry and Itee and strappy pumps by Christian Louboutin. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

Huma's embellished gown features a bateau neckline with long sleeves and a fitted silhouette that accentuated her curves. A draping effect and thigh-baring slit on the front added a sexy charm. As for the sequins, they gave a dripping gold effect to the ensemble, hence the caption of her post.

Huma teamed the outfit with statement-worthy emerald rings and matching earrings. She left her locks open in a middle parting and styled them in defined waves. A bold red lip, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter completed the glam.

After Huma posted the pictures, they instantly went viral and garnered several likes and comments. Sonakshi Sinha, whose Instagram handle is '@aslisona', took to the comments section to drop a hilarious reaction. She wrote, "Nakli ho tum (You are fake)." See Huma's reaction:

Sonakshi Sinha's comment on Huma Qureshi's post.

Meanwhile, Huma was seen in BellBottom recently with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Adil Hussain. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the film.

