Day 3 of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 saw many stars walking the ramp to showcase designers' latest collections. Athiya Shetty and Rana Daggubati were among this list of celebrities. The two actors, along with the models, showcased Shivan & Narresh's new resort-wear collection, which draws its inspiration from the Suomi Series which finds its roots in the designers' recent visit to Finland, where an immersive dive into Suomi culture sparked the genesis of five iconic prints. Scroll through to check out Athiya and Rana's look from the show.

Athiya Shetty and Rana Daggubati for Shivan & Narresh at Lakme Fashion Week

Athiya Shetty and Rana Daggubati turn up the heat in resort-wear for Shivan & Narresh. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya Shetty opened the show for Shivan & Narresh at FDCI Lakme Fashion Week Day 3, and Rana Daggubati closed it. The designers made Athiya walk the ramp in a bustier top and a high-waisted skirt. Meanwhile, Rana turned showstopper for them in a printed jumper, mesh see-through shirt and black baggy pants. The stars' Birkenstock sandals, the viral footwear taking over the Internet, completed their ensembles and served the perfect look for your next tropical getaway. Read our download on them below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya Shetty's ramp walk look features a black bralette top with spaghetti straps, a swirl design on the trims, a fitted bust, a plunging neckline, a backless design, and a cropped hem. She wore it with a high-waisted skirt in mauve and lavender ombre shades - attached to the top and featuring a gathered silhouette, side slit, asymmetric hem, and a breezy silhouette. Statement gold earrings, side-parted open locks, fuchsia pink lips, and dewy makeup rounded it off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati wore a blue printed jumper featuring a yellow, black and olive green swirl design, front zip closure and full-length sleeves. He wore a black see-through mesh shirt with an open front over it. Black high-waisted baggy pants with side pockets completed the outfit. Lastly, Rana chose a rugged beard, hoop earrings, tinted shades, back-swept hairdo, and slip-on sandals to give a finishing touch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!