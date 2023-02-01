Athiya Shetty's sindoori sharara-jacket set and fuchsia pink anarkali in new pics is a must-have for all new brides

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony held at the actor's Khandala farmhouse. The couple's wedding became the talk of the town, with Athiya's opulent and elegant bridal looks getting much love from netizens. Now, a new set of pictures shared by Athiya's stylist is getting love from her fans, and it should be in your collection if you are a new bride. The pictures show Athiya in a sindoori sharara and jacket set and a fuchsia pink anarkali. Check out our download on both the looks below. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty's Chikankari pantsuit, sneakers for dancing with KL Rahul at wedding after-party proves Chill brides are best)

Athiya Shetty in custom Anamika Khanna sharara

On Wednesday, celebrity stylist Ami Patel dropped pictures of Athiya Shetty with the caption, "All [heart] for this Anamika Khanna. Athiya Shetty in custom Anamika Khanna." Athiya had chosen the custom Anamika Khanna look for one of the post-wedding festivities, and it features a jacket-style kurta and sharara pants. The set boasts Anamika Khanna's signature applique work, intricate embroidery and floral details. While the jacket has a scoop neckline, a fitted silhouette and a front slit, the sharara pants come with an asymmetric floor-grazing hem and a flared fitting.

Athiya draped a cape-style jacket featuring flared sleeves, heavy embroidery work, an open front and an asymmetric hem over the ensemble. For the accessories, she chose a diamond choker necklace, a dainty mangalsutra, diamond ear studs and heels. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek hairdo and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Athiya Shetty stuns in a pink fuchsia anarkali

The other set of pictures, shared by Ami Patel, showed Athiya Shetty in a fuchsia pink anarkali kurta set from the shelves of Lajjoo. One of the photos showed Athiya sharing a candid moment with her brother, Ahaan Shetty. The anarkali kurta features a plunging scoop neckline, intricate gold embroidery, broad patti borders, and full-length sleeves.

Athiya teamed the kurta with fuchsia pink churidar pants and a dupatta decked with gold gota patti borders, gold sequin work, and printed patterns. She styled the ethnic look with embroidered juttis and statement gold jhumkis decked in pearl embellishments. In the end, Athiya chose centre-parted open tresses, pink lip shade, sleek eyeliner, and glowing skin for the glam picks.