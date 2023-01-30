Athiya Shetty wore Nani's antique earrings, Chikankari lehenga with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi with KL Rahul

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony a few days ago. The lovebirds got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple and their family members have been sharing pictures from the various festivities, and the most recent images to be released are from Athiya and KL's mehendi ceremony. The bride looked ethereal for this ceremony, dressed in a Swarovski crystals-adorned custom Chikankari lehenga styled with her Nani's antique earrings - proving heritage jewels from grandparents are the best wedding accessory. Read on to see our download of Athiya's Mehendi look. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in pink handmade wedding lehenga by Anamika Khanna that took 10,000 hours to make)

Athiya Shetty's exquisite Chikankari lehenga and antique jewels

On Sunday evening, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. For the occasion, Athiya chose a custom-made Anjul Bhandari off-white pure georgette lehenga set, which comes with intricate details - making it a perfect look for day-wedding festivities. The actor wore a 24-kali Chikankari lehenga set featuring a blouse, dupatta and lehenga skirt. The handwoven heirloom piece comes decked in baby pearls, sequins, and over 39,000 Swarovski crystals. The designer shared the details on their Instagram page with the caption, "Love and only love for our gorgeous Bride @athiyashetty." Check out the pictures below.

Athiya wore the lehenga by draping her heavily embellished dupatta like a cape jacket. She accessorised the ensemble with ornate gold and Polki bracelets, a huge diamond ring, a gorgeous mang tika, and gorgeous antique earrings from her Nani's collection. The statement earrings featured a sleek chain, multi-coloured beads, and a moon-inspired design.

In the end, Athiya chose a sleek hairdo with curled ends, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed pink glowing skin, pink lip shade, darkened brows, and light contouring to round off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul complemented his bride in a mint green heavily embroidered kurta pyjama set featuring a full-sleeve kurta, a cut-sleeve Nehru jacket and matching pyjamas. Side-parted sleek hairdo and trimmed beard completed his Mehendi look.