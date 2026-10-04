Attending multiple wedding functions this season? Fashion expert share how to create different looks with fewer outfits

Wedding season and festive season have a way of landing on top of each other — a cousin's sangeet one weekend, a Diwali party the next, family piling in for bhai dooj right after. Somewhere in between, you're packing for multiple functions out of one suitcase while also figuring out what to wear to host at home. The good news: you don't need five entirely new outfits for either season, just five pieces versatile enough to move between a wedding function and a festive one. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, designer from Libas shared a simple guide on how you can create different looks with fewer outfits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on

1. The easy daytime one

For a Haldi morning, a Diwali lunch or a day of hosting at home, keep things uncomplicated with a floral co-ord set in green, yellow or other warm shades. According to designer, you can opt for styles such as an A-line tunic with a V-neckline, three-quarter sleeves and an embroidered yoke. Paired with matching trousers, the set offers enough comfort and ease to help you enjoy the day without constantly worrying about your outfit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You can opt for styles such as an A-line tunic with a V-neckline, three-quarter sleeves and an embroidered yoke.

2. The in-between function

{{^usCountry}} Some functions sit somewhere between casual and dressy, making floral suits an ideal choice. Opt for colours like purple, ice blue or pink, and styles such as a straight-fit kurta with a sweetheart neckline and a statement yoke. Designer advises pairing it with palazzo pants and a printed dupatta. Look for thread embroidery and floral detailing that feels festive without taking the outfit into full-on occasion wear. 3. The evening function {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some functions sit somewhere between casual and dressy, making floral suits an ideal choice. Opt for colours like purple, ice blue or pink, and styles such as a straight-fit kurta with a sweetheart neckline and a statement yoke. Designer advises pairing it with palazzo pants and a printed dupatta. Look for thread embroidery and floral detailing that feels festive without taking the outfit into full-on occasion wear. 3. The evening function {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For a cocktail evening or a Diwali party at a friend’s place, reach for something richer. “Opt for colours like olive green, lavender or orange, with all-over gold zari embroidery, a V-neckline kurta featuring an embroidered yoke and a dupatta finished with a shimmering gold border,” said designer. The result feels regal and festive, while still being comfortable enough to wear through a long evening.

4. The sangeet

For a sangeet night, go for something shimmering with sequin detailing. Opt for a palazzo set featuring a mustard or red kurta with an embroidered yoke and sequin accents that catch the light. Pair it with wide-leg palazzo pants and a contrasting dupatta for a festive look that lets you move freely and enjoy the celebrations without constantly adjusting your outfit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Opt for a palazzo set featuring a mustard or red kurta with an embroidered yoke and sequin accents that catch the light.

5. The big-day finish

For the wedding day itself, or the biggest evening on your festive calendar, pick something that serves as a showstopper. Opt for a sweetheart-neckline A-line kurta with intricate zari embroidery and woven motifs, paired with a contrasting woven dupatta. The elegant detailing adds a statement-making touch while keeping the overall look effortlessly festive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}