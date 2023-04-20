Avoid bad hair days: Top tips for using dry shampoo the right way for beautiful and healthy hair

Say goodbye to bad hair days with the help of dry shampoo! This miracle hair care product has become a must-have for those looking to extend the time between washes. They can be a lifesaver for those who have a busy schedule or want to avoid damaging their hair with frequent washing. However, using dry shampoo incorrectly can lead to less-than-ideal results, leaving hair feeling greasy and heavy. Fear not, we've got you covered! From choosing the right product to applying it correctly, we will cover all the essentials you need to know. So, whether you're short on time, trying to preserve your hair's natural oils, or just looking to switch up your hair care routine, keep reading to discover the secrets to perfecting the use of dry shampoo. (Also read: Haircare tips: 10 common mistakes that lead to hair fall in transition season )

Ever wondered how you can add more texture and volume to your hair without washing it? Yes, dry shampooing is an option but aerosols, gels, and foams may not always be healthy for your tresses. These shampoos can be harsh if used too frequently and may strip the natural oil from the scalp and leave you with dull, lifeless hair.

Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar advises that you use hair products mindfully and says, "There are many organic, paraben and sulfate free, non-toxic and even vegan-friendly natural dry shampoo brands available in the market now that will not damage your hair. They have ingredients that range from charcoal, witch hazel, aloe extract, green tea, milk thistle, rhatany root biotin, white clay, corn starch, arrowroot powder, organic honey, tapioca and even coconut oil and tea tree oil."

Tips to use dry shampoo the right way:

Darshan further shared with HT Lifestyle some tips and tricks for using dry shampoo the right way.

1. Do not spray dry shampoo directly on the hair

Shake the shampoo well and instead of spraying it directly on the hair, hold the bottle/container four to six inches away from the head and apply it directly towards the roots. The shampoo should not thickly cover your hair or make it look chalky. Make sure to also not sprinkle dry shampoo on the tip of your hair as the tip is already brittle and spraying shampoo can make it drier.

2. Do not use dry shampoo all over your hair

Spray the shampoo only on those parts that are oily or greasy. If you are applying a dry shampoo which is basically an oil absorber all over the head, your hair will become stiff, brittle and dull. Use small amounts at a time to check if it looks and feels right and then apply more if needed.

3. Thoroughly massage the dry shampoo

After spraying, massage the product thoroughly from the roots up and let it sit for five to ten minutes before you brush it off. The longer it stays, the more effective the result will be. Massaging helps to activate ingredients that will help soak up the excess oil and when no trace of your shampoo is seen, you will know that it has reached every part of your scalp. If you feel that there is excess shampoo still, just brush it off with a stiff bristle brush.

4. Apply the shampoo overnight

The scalp produces maximum oil overnight and occasionally, it is fine to leave in a natural, gentle dry shampoo overnight and let it do its work. In the morning you can massage it in the roots and brush off the powdery residue for a fresh look.

5. Use a dry shampoo occasionally

Using dry shampoo every day will cause your follicles to clog and create build-ups on your scalp. Frequent use can also make your hair dry, dull, and discoloured. Some people may also experience hair loss. Overuse can also lead to skin issues like acne and bacterial and fungal infection in the hair follicle called folliculitis. Or create inflammatory scalp issues like seborrheic dermatitis. It is advisable hence to use dry shampoos once or twice a week and only if you have excessively oily hair.

