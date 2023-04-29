Avoid these pre-wedding skincare mistakes for a radiant summer glow

The summer wedding season is just around the corner, and if you're a bride-to-be, you're probably prepping your skin for that perfect bridal glow. However, there are a few pre-wedding skincare mistakes that many brides-to-be make, leading to unwanted breakouts, dryness, or uneven skin tone. So before you slather on every skincare product you can find, be careful not to fall victim to some common pre-wedding skincare mistakes. From over-exfoliating to trying out new products at the last minute, these mistakes can wreak havoc on your skin and ruin your wedding day look. So, to avoid any skin disasters, read on for some tips on how to take care of your skin in the lead-up to your big day. (Also read: Debunking skincare myths: 5 common misconceptions you need to stop believing for healthier skin )

Summer pre-wedding skincare mistakes:

Summer is the season of weddings, but it also brings challenges to maintaining healthy and glowing skin.(Freepik)

Dr Batul Patel, Celebrity Dermatologist, Founder and Medical Director of The Bombay Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle, some most common pre-wedding skincare mistakes and tips on how to avoid them.

1. Don't skip sunscreens

Using sunscreen is essential, not only for protecting you from the sun but also to promote your skin's recovery after pigmentation. You can opt for physical sunscreens as they irritate your skin less than chemical sunscreens. Reapplying your sunscreen every 2-3 hours is essential to ensure that your skin remains protected.

2. Don't bleach your skin

Bleaching your skin can cause chemical burns which can leave your skin looking red. Therefore, it's better to avoid doing it before your wedding.

3. Avoid chemical peel

Don't get a chemical peel close to the wedding day. You should get a chemical peel at least 2-3 weeks before your wedding. If you do a chemical peel at the last minute, it can cause your skin to become dry and flaky. Also, post the peel, if you are not careful while going out in the sun, you may experience hyperpigmentation. Thus, it is advisable to get such a treatment earlier as any reaction to it can then be treated in time.

4. Avoid introducing new product into your routine

You should avoid incorporating any new product or ingredients into your routine as you do not know how your skin may react to it - it may work as desired or make the condition even worse. Additionally, most of the products need time to work.

5. Avoid using retinol

Retinol could dry out your skin, cause redness and in some cases, even peeling of the skin. Hence, it should be used only if your skin has been completely exposed to it. When you use retinol at night, it is compulsory to wear good sunscreen during the day.

6. Avoid the consumption of alcohol

Drinking alcohol can cause puffiness the next morning. In order to look fresh for your wedding, you must cut down on drinking.

7. Do not engage in last-minute facials

The best time to do a full facial is around a week before the wedding. This gives you time to recover from any pimples that may pop up after a facial.

8. Avoid any sugar or dairy intake

You should avoid any form of sugar intake during your pre-wedding week as that can cause bloating and hormonal imbalances.

9. Avoid injectables

Avoid injectables just before your wedding as this can result in the development of bruises and hence, must be avoided at least 10 days prior to the wedding.

10. Not cleansing your face well

Rising temperatures during the summer could indicate a rise in the humidity which can cause your skin to produce more oil. Therefore, you should use a foaming or gel cleanser, particularly if you have oily skin.

11. Avoid over moisturising

Using too much moisturiser on your skin in addition to the humidity can clog up your pores leaving you with acne breakouts, pustules and blackheads.