5 stunning timeless sarees you must have for this summer wedding season

The love and legacy of sarees are deep-rooted in the history, culture, customs and timeless tradition of hand weaving and handicrafts in India. With summer weddings finding new destinations from heritage palaces to jungle resorts and beaches to backwaters, sarees have found huge appeal, as a resplendent wedding ensemble. Summer wedding collections now present spell-binding line-ups, finished with fresh pastel tones and intricate accents that epitomize ease and elegance in a single breath. As the summer wedding season approaches, it's time to refresh your ethnic wardrobe.(Instagram )

One can don a dreamy floral splendour in eclectic shades, a casually pleated drape and a cropped shirt to shake a leg at the mehndi lunch or a stunning six-yard in pastel shades, a belted drape and a sleek blouse to hone your inner diva for the romantic reception night. The saree is as versatile as you want it to be! (Also read: Summer wedding style guide: What to wear in 2023? )

5 must-have sarees for summer weddings:

Anindita Sardar, Head - Design and Curation, Taneira, shared with HT Lifestyle, five must-haves sarees to make an indelible fashion statement, this wedding season.

1. Celebrate the classic cool with Kanchi

Alia Bhatt add a touch of South to her look and draped a stunning ocean blue Kanjeevaram saree.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Exuding imperial charm, a Kanjeevaram is an eternal favourite with brides, the family of the couple, and even the bridesmaids. For summer celebrations, opt from the lighter variations including Organza Kanchi and Tissue Kanchi, that defy the age-old notion of ‘heavy’ Kanjeevarams, in shades of the season. If design differentiation is what you are looking for, check out Banarasi designs on Kanchi sarees to experience the best of both worlds.

2.Revel in the refinement of an organza Banarasi

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in a beautiful fuchsia organza saree. (Instagram)

Ooze oodles of oomph in a classic organza saree. Choose a hand-painted and hand-printed saree, esthetically embellished with sequins in pastels to keep your woes away on balmy days. Opt for an organza Banarasi for the perfect symphony between garnished and gossamer.

3. Fascinate in the finesse of a tissue

Sobhita Dhulipala shines in a golden tissue saree.(Instagram )

Tissue is definitive of sheer, suave and soothing! Pick a tissue georgette in hues of the early morning sky bedecked with gold butis for a stunning addition to your summer wedding wardrobe or own a Banarasi silk tissue in sunset hues with a floral jaal and an elaborate pallu to make a striking splash at the wedding ceremony.

4. Luxuriate in the lightness of crepe

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a red crepe saree. (Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

The airiness of the fabric and the effortlessness in drapability makes crepe silks an everlasting summertime favourite! This wedding season, select a crepe saree with an all-over zari weave effect and kanji-inspired designs to personify class and comfort.

5. Enchant in the eternal Bengal silk

Vidya Balan in stunning Bengali silk saree(Pinterest)

Bengal Silks, also known as Murshidabad silks, remain a timeless tantalizer for the ages. Choose from beautifully hand-painted sarees with motifs inspired by the milieus of the season, gilded with intricate Kantha embroidery in warm, vivid hues to brighten your fashion quotient.

Indulge in the joys of a summer celebration, shake a leg without breaking a sweat, make a chic style statement without the traditional resentment and create memories for a lifetime, this wedding season- all in a saree!