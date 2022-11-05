Ayurveda haircare tips: Ayurvedic remedies to care for your dry hair

Dry and lifeless hair doesn't have to keep you up at night as haircare experts believe that for dry hair problems, there are straightforward Ayurveda remedies that are typically present in most homes. These ayurvedic remedies have been used for centuries and have been demonstrated to be useful beyond any reasonable doubt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vani Ahuja, Co-Founder and Director of NatureCode, revealed some of the Ayurvedic home remedies for dry, frizzy hair:

1. Aloe vera - As an Ayurvedic remedy, the gel extracted from a newly cut aloe vera plant has antibacterial and antifungal characteristics and is used to cure frizzy and damaged hair. Aloe vera aids in giving damaged hair new life. Additionally, it lessens irritation

2. Curry leaves - Warming coconut oil with curry leaves before applying it to the scalp greatly aids in giving hair new life. After the oil has been applied for 15 to 30 minutes, the hair can be wrapped in a warm towel.

3. Rosemary - It is more generally known, is another method for conditioning hair and reviving its lustre and shine. The cuticles of the hair are strengthened, which reduces the likelihood of breakage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Coconut oil - One of the hair oils most frequently used in Ayurveda medicine, it hydrates hair, lessens dandruff, and restores lustre.

She said, “Along with the ayurvedic treatments for frizzy hair described above, gentle brushing, avoiding combing wet hair, a nutritious diet and adequate sleep are all essential for glossy, healthy hair.” Amul S Bahl, Inventor and Director of Yogic Naturals, opined, “We might not have noticed but modern medicine systems in the west predominantly rely on shampoo’s as a mechanism/therapy to maintain scalp health. Ayurveda on the other hand relies more on natural oils for the nourishment of hair, hair follicles, scalp and hair dryness.”

He shared, “Nanocellopathy is a new ayurvedic technology/science that is using natural plant extracts in serum form for hair repair and nourishment. As opposed to regular hair oils, hair oil serums are applied in quantities of a few drops and gently massaged into the scalp (usually massaged for 30 seconds). The oil serums focus only on the roots or hair follicles. The extracts in the oil serums get absorbed fast into the scalp and are scientifically proven, not only to remedy dryness of the hair and scalp but also provide benefits such as improvement in hair mass, reduced hair damage, improvement in hair shine and softness and improvement in overall scalp health.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}