Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon; stars don traditional outfits for Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party

Doctor G actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a grand Diwali bash last night in Mumbai. The biggest names in Bollywood arrived at the occasion dressed in traditional outfits, including newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza. Here's a look at what these stars wore to the star-studded Diwali bash. Don't forget to steal some styling tips from them to glam up your own Diwali wardrobe for the upcoming celebrations.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, played the glamorous hosts at their grand Diwali bash last night. While the Doctor G actor chose a chic black kurta pyjama set, Tahira looked beautiful in a colourful blush pink lehenga. Ayushmann's traditional fit features an embellished kurta teamed with matching pants, and Tahira's lehenga comes adorned in shimmering beauteous elements. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor gives fans a 'jhalak of Sridevi' in red saree for Mili trailer launch event)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The newlywed couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal attended Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash last night. While Richa embraced her glamorous side in a statement metallic silver gown complemented with bold makeup and dainty jewellery, Ali accompanied his wife in a white kurta and baggy denim jeans.

Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Manish Mahotra

Ananya Panday won the night at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's starry Diwali bash in a beauteous silk brocade lehenga set. She wore an embroidered peach-coloured bralette with a floral print lehenga and dupatta. Meanwhile, Karan and Manish posed with Ananya outside the venue in stylish traditional outfits - the filmmaker wore a black kurta pyjama set, and the designer donned a quirky printed jacket and straight-fit pants.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrived at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash, looking dapper in a simply gorgeous navy blue silk kurta paired with white pyjamas and black sandals. He completed the traditional outfit with a rugged beard and backswept hairdo.

Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh

Kriti Sanon chose the white and gold palette for Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash. She donned a strapless bralette-style blouse and silk saree decorated with cut-out applique work for the occasion. Ayushmann's Doctor G co-star Rakul Preet Singh brought surreal glamour to the bash in a parrot green short kurti teamed with gharara pants and a matching dupatta.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The couple attended Ayushmann and Tahira's bash in gorgeous ethnic fits. While Varun Dhawan donned an orange brocade silk kurta and beige dhoti pants, Natasha Dalal complemented her actor-husband in a blue georgette saree and a strappy black blouse.

Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra

Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra at Ayushmann Khurrana Diwali bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu and Sanya Malhotra showed their love for the pink hue at the Diwali bash. The divas chose pink georgette sarees for the occasion. While Taapsee teamed her six yards with a gold sleeveless blouse, Sanya wore the saree with a purple silk choli. They both tied their curly tresses in messy buns and wore traditional jewels

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was one of the only celebrities who ditched traditional fit to attend Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash. She made heads turn in a co-ord cropped bralette-style top and mini skirt set, layered with a printed long jacket.

Meanwhile, Diwali falls on October 24 this year.