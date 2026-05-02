Ballet flats are back and they’re the easiest shoes you’ll wear this season: 8 versatile picks for every wardrobe

If there’s one shoe quietly taking over wardrobes again, it’s ballet flats. Clean, minimal, and easy to style, they’ve made a strong comeback, showing up with everything from workwear to casual outfits and even dressier looks.

Ballet flats are perfect for the summer season(Pexels)

What makes ballet flats so relevant right now is how effortlessly they fit into everyday dressing. They’re comfortable enough for long days, polished enough for meetings, and versatile enough to pair with jeans, dresses, or ethnic wear. Be it if you prefer classic round toes, modern square cuts, or Mary Jane styles, there’s something for every kind of wardrobe.

Best ballet flat picks for you

1. Bata Women's Slip-on Ballet Flat

A classic everyday essential, this pair keeps things simple and reliable. The slip-on design makes it easy to wear, especially for busy mornings or long days out. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and works well for both casual and semi-formal settings.

The design is minimal, which means you can pair it with almost anything: jeans, trousers, or even kurtas. If you’re looking for a no-fuss, dependable option, this is a solid pick.

2. Max Women Ballet Flat

{{^usCountry}} This pair leans into everyday wearability with a slightly more relaxed aesthetic. It’s lightweight and easy on the feet, making it ideal for daily use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This pair leans into everyday wearability with a slightly more relaxed aesthetic. It’s lightweight and easy on the feet, making it ideal for daily use. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The design is simple enough to blend into your wardrobe without overpowering your outfit. Perfect for running errands, casual outings, or work-from-office days when comfort matters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The design is simple enough to blend into your wardrobe without overpowering your outfit. Perfect for running errands, casual outings, or work-from-office days when comfort matters. {{/usCountry}}

3. Carlton London Round Toe Bow Detail Ballerinas

If you want something a bit more polished, this pair stands out. The bow detail adds a feminine touch, while the round toe keeps it classic. It’s a great option for workwear or slightly dressier occasions where you still want comfort. Pair it with dresses, skirts, or tailored trousers for a more refined look.

4. CUSCINO Womens Metro Toe Ballet Flat

This pair focuses on comfort while maintaining a clean design. The shape feels slightly more modern, making it a good option if you want something different from traditional ballet flats. It’s ideal for long days when you’re constantly on your feet but still want something stylish and easy to wear.

5. Floatz FLOATZ 2.0 Ballet Lifestyle Flats

Built for comfort, this pair leans more toward everyday functionality. The cushioning makes a noticeable difference if you’re walking or standing for extended periods. It’s less about statement style and more about practicality; perfect for travel, errands, or daily wear.

6. Aviva Patent Leather Ballet Flats (Square Toe, Bow Design)

This one brings a more modern update to the classic ballet flat. The square toe gives it a contemporary edge, while the patent finish adds a slight shine. The maroon colour makes it stand out without being too bold. It’s a good pick if you want something that feels both trendy and wearable.

7. Shoetopia Women’s Ballet Flats

A budget-friendly option that still delivers on style. The design is clean and versatile, making it easy to pair with multiple outfits. It’s ideal if you want to try the ballet flat trend without investing too much.

8. Mary Jane Ballet Bellies Shoes

Mary Jane flats are having a major moment right now, and this pair taps into that trend. The strap detail adds structure and a slightly vintage feel, making it stand out from regular flats. They work especially well with dresses, skirts, or even straight-fit trousers for a more styled look.

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Best ballet flat picks for you: FAQs Are ballet flats comfortable for all-day wear? Yes, especially cushioned styles designed for extended use.

Do ballet flats go with ethnic wear? Yes, they pair well with kurtas, suits, and fusion outfits.

What’s trending in ballet flats right now? Square toes, Mary Jane straps, and subtle embellishments like bows.

Can ballet flats be worn to work? Absolutely—minimal and polished designs pair well with formal and semi-formal outfits.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Samarpita Yashaswini ...Read More Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read Less

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