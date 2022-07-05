Beauty and skincare tips to treat and prevent acne breakouts

Acne breakouts are a pain wherever they appear and these annoying, non-paying tenants have the worst habit of showing up on the most important days, right? That's not all, they also leave their mark behind and one of the most frustrating things about acne and breakouts is not knowing the cause but beauty experts insist that with a proper diet and skincare routine, you can bid adieu to them for good so, without further ado, let's know how to treat and prevent acne breakouts.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dhruv Madhok and Dhruv Bhasin, Founders of Arata, advised, “Approved by stars such as Hailey Bieber and Kerry Washington, double cleansing twice a day is the easiest way to keep your skin clean and clear. Plus, it also keeps acne at bay. Start your skincare routine by cleansing your face as it gently removes traces of dirt and pollution. Doing skincare is always fun but sometimes it can trigger acne in the worst way, especially if you keep experimenting with multiple products. Keep your routine simple and try not to use too many products at once. If you want to play with actives or potent ingredients, then start with one product that does it all. You can also incorporate skin barrier repair products if your skin is acting up or the barrier is compromised by overusing multiple products.”

They added, “Always moisturise. Did you know that a lot of people tend to skip moisturiser if they have acne-prone skin as they think that moisturizing will clog their pores? Do not be that person as the skin produces more sebum to compensate for the moisture loss, thus resulting in breakouts. If you do not like how a moisturiser feels on your skin, then try gel-based ones that are lightweight and also lightens scars with regular use. Don't be a baby and eat your greens! Your diet plays a super important role in how your skin looks and feels. If pimples are having a gala time on your face regularly, then include vegetables and fruits such as carrots, apricots, blueberries, spinach, broccoli, yoghurt and cucumbers, tomatoes, oranges, etc., in your diet.”

Since acne prone skin is one of the most sensitive skin type as it is prone to season, allergies and even flare up with wrong skincare routine, Vipin Sharma, Senior Product and Research Manager at Fixderma India Pvt Ltd, listed some simple steps to keep your acne at bay:

1. Start paying attention to labels - Acne prone skin should always pick up products which are oil-free and non-comedogenic. Else the products can clog the pores, increase sebum production hence lead to acne.

2. Stop over exfoliating - Exfoliation is important but over exfoliation can do more harm than one can imagine. Acne prone skin should stay away from physical scrub as they can cause micro tears and sensitize the skin. Chemical exfoliation; AHA, BHA based products are the most preferred choices and shouldn’t be used more than twice a week. Concentration of AHA/BHA should be as per the recommendation of dermatologist.

3. Start cleansing the right way - Over cleansing can lead to over drying of skin stripping it of the natural moisturizer. The cleanser should be the right kind. Use salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide based cleanser to prevent acne.

4. Stop avoiding moisturiser - Heavy and oil based moisturizer can clog pores and flare up acne. Acne prone skin should always use light weight, oil-free and gel based moisturizers. And remember! Even oily, acne prone skin needs moisturizer but just the right type.

5. Always remove your makeup thoroughly - Clogged and infected pores are the biggest factors behind acne-flare ups. Post makeup, one should double cleanse the skin to ensure removal of even the last trace of makeup.

6. Sunscreen first - Acne prone skin may find sunscreen goopy and heavy but avoiding sun protection can lead to sun damage and heat sensitivity. Sun exposure can dry your skin out and then skin may over compensate by ramping up oil production. This can lead to oily and greasy skin which can lead to clogged pores and hence acne.