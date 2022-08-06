Beauty tips: Oil pulling to Multani mitti, here are simple morning habits for good hair, skin and overall health

Mornings are the best replenishing time for our bodies as it decides the tone for the rest of the day and also influences our mental health apart from skin, hair and physical health or beauty. Morning rituals are not a trend or fad as they are necessary for the proper functioning of the internal body mechanism and also eliminate toxins, giving a positive start to the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While not everyone is blessed with picture-perfect and glowing skin, some alterations in your skincare routine and lifestyle can give you radiant luscious hair and flawless skin. Also, mornings are the best time to exercise as it causes carbs and fats to metabolise more quickly and there are many other benefits to working out early in the morning as it boosts your metabolism, activates your digestive system and helps nutrients smoothly through the body.

Are you a non-believer of stringent nutrition philosophies but still looking for a holistic approach to get good hair, skin and overall health? We got a few fitness experts on board to spill the beans on some simple habits to include in your morning routine for good hair, skin and overall health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lavleen Kaur, Head Dietitian and Founder of Diet Insight, suggested to include the following habits in your morning routine:

1. Oil Pulling - Oil pulling, a well-known traditional Ayurvedic technique, just takes a few minutes and removes bacteria and germs from the mouth, which helps in improving dental health. One can take a spoonful of coconut oil or any other oil, swish it around in the mouth for a minute without swallowing it and spit the oil. Before eating or drinking anything, thoroughly rinse your mouth with water. Just one minute of swishing coconut oil in your mouth right after waking up will significantly help kill bad bacteria, reduce bad breath, prevent cavities, reduce inflammation, and improve gum health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Drink up - Although it may seem sensible to grab a cup of coffee first thing in the morning, water is preferable. After going without water for several hours, a glass of water first thing in the morning can rehydrate the body while also supporting digestion and metabolism. Water is a necessary nutrient for the proper functioning of your body's organs and tissues. A glass of water can refresh you and make you feel more optimistic and prepared for the day ahead.

3. Start with ME-Time - Before you connect with the rest of the world, connect with yourself. Simply set aside 5 minutes for yourself and ask yourself, "How are you feeling right now?". You can practice mindfulness, gratitude or just breathing and chanting the om mantra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the lsit of tips, Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Expert, Founder and Director of Vedas Cure, advised:

1. Apply a turmeric face-pack - Home-made face packs are people-friendly as well as pocket-friendly. Turmeric is an Ayurvedic ingredient that makes your skin glow and also removes acne, pimples and its marks.

2. Use rosewater as skin toner - Rosewater removes impurities and zit marks from the skin. It also has soothing properties, which calm us down and cut down stress.

3. Multani Mitti, the ultimate skin care healer - Multani Mitti has anti-acne and anti-inflammatory properties, acting as a healing agent for the skin. It has Ayurvedic medicinal elements which prevent skin damage and zits. It is best applied in the mornings as it sits on the skin well and also removes black spots and blackheads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}