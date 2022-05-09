Beauty tips to tackle your sun-stressed skin this summer

With the onset of the hot, humid summer season, the activity of the sebaceous glands in the body increases which makes oily skin further oiler and dry skin turns more rough and flaky hence, it's always a good idea to be prepared beforehand to protect your skin in the summer. As summer shows signs of progress and the days become warmer, dryness also starts increasing which which leads to innumerable skin health issues such as skin rashes, sunburns, and dehydration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Summers can be a challenge for the skin and it’s even worse when your skin is prone to acne as extreme heat means tan, pigmentation, sunburns and more can worsen your skin if precautions are not taken at the right time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harry Sehrawat, Co-Founder of Sanfe, advised, “Pace up your skincare routine by adding masks and sunscreen to your cart and commit to additional ten minutes twice a week. That’s what it takes to keep your summer skincare woes under control.”

He listed 4 ways to tackle your sun-stressed skin this summer:

1.SPF - A proper skincare routine cannot start without lots of SPF. According to experts, a broad spectrum of SPF 30 sunscreen or higher should be applied to exposed skin before stepping out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. A good Vitamin C saves the day - Vitamin C helps prevent hyperpigmentation, improves the appearance of fine lines, and can help with collagen production. Layer a few drops on your skin between cleansing and moisturizer.

3. Exfoliation is the new key - Summer is the season to over-exfoliate. Oily skin can only be maintained through over-exfoliation but that doesn’t mean overdosing with all sorts of products. Try to embrace your skin by exfoliating per week. An alpha-hydroxy acid can do wonders and helps you retain your shine even in summers.

4. Stay in the shade - Staying in the shade doesn’t mean wearing a long-sleeve shirt for a hot day at work or any place you go but be mindful to expose as little of your body as possible to direct sunlight. That might mean sitting underneath an umbrella, wearing an extra-large hat, or avoiding the midday sun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruchi Sharma, Health Expert at Chicnutrix, shared, “Skin is something that needs to be taken extra care of, especially in summers when you got to go out in the scorching heat. However, no matter how much good moisturiser you use, it’s never going to work if your skin is not hydrated from inside. Therefore, treating your sun stressed skin through healthy and refreshing foods is the best option to opt for this summer.”

She insisted that other than applying your sunblock religiously, moisturising your skin generously and exfoliating it regularly, there are some more strategies that can help treat your sun-stressed skin. These include:

1. Tomatoes - Tomatoes may help reverse skin damage caused by sun. Tomatoes are an excellent source of an antioxidant lycopene which can help protect UV-induced skin damage. So, toss a few raw tomatoes in your meals in order to reduce dark spots, dryness and fine lines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Cherries - Cherries are readily available in summers and is an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium. High vitamin C content of cherries helps combat oxidative stress while potassium helps keep your skin fresh and hydrated in summers.

3. Zucchini - Zucchini is common summer food that is rich in manganese which helps improve collagen production, which in turn increases skin elasticity. Therefore, it is a great addition to your diet this summer.

4. Greens - For your natural hit of retinal, add greens to your daily diet. Retinals are vitamin A derivatives (not same as retinol) that can slow down skin’s aging process. Green beans are densely packed with beta-carotene, which converts to retinal in the body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Start treating your body from inside and also don’t forget to have a good skincare routine. An adequate diet coupled with good skincare can help you tackle your sun stressed skin in summers.