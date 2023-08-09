Becoming Rani: Loved Alia Bhatt's kohl eyes and chiffon saree look from Rocky Aur Rani...? Here's how the actor did it

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is enjoying its success at the box office. Apart from the cast and story of the Karan Johar film, fans also enjoyed Alia's sartorial choices on-screen as Rani. Moreover, her off-screen appearances during promotions also took inspiration from her character Rani. The kohl-lined eyes, Manish Malhotra chiffon sarees, steal-worthy jewellery, and subtle yet striking makeup enthralled netizens. And now, Alia has shared a BTS (behind the scene) video of herself getting ready. Scroll through to watch it and find out how to create the look.

Alia Bhatt becomes Rani in new BTS video

If you loved Alia Bhatt's kohl-lined eyes and chiffon saree look from Rocky Aur i Kii Prem Kahaan, watch her latest video. (Instagram)

Ali Bhatt posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Becoming RANI. PS Thank you for all the love for our Prem Kahaani." The clip begins with Alia sitting down for her hair and makeup by prepping her skin with toner and moisturiser. Then, she applies concealer, setting powder, smudged kajal on eyelids and the under eyes, beige and black eye shadow to create a subtle smoky effect, mascara to enhance the lashes, defining eyebrows, blush on the cheeks, highlighter, a nude gloss, and nude pink lip liner. Lastly, she adds curls to her open locks to add definition. Watch it below.

Alia complemented her minimal makeup and wavy locks with a rani pink-coloured chiffon saree and a matching velvet blouse. The choli features a plunging neckline, broad shoulder straps, a cropped hem, a cut-out on the back, tassels on the hem, and a fitted silhouette. Lastly, she chose statement jhumkis, an oxidised silver ring, high heels, and a dainty bindi to give a finishing touch.

Meanwhile, netizens complimented Alia in the comments section. Ranveer wrote, "Hi Rani! It's a nice look, dear." Lilly Singh wrote "Pataka." Karan Johar posted fire emojis. "This generation needed Rani to remind us how beautiful sarees and the right accessories are," a fan wrote. Another remarked, "Rani is literally an adult version of Shanaya. Such a slay."

