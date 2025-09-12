Bejewelled Margot Robbie and edgy Dakota Johnson wear naked dresses to rule all the other naked dresses: Watch

Hollywood starlets Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson attended two separate events recently, choosing the same risque style statement to walk the red carpet: the head-turning naked dress. Let's decode their looks: Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson wore naked dresses recently. (Reuters, AP)

Also Read | Bronzed-up Priyanka Chopra sizzles in one of her best looks of all time at Ralph Lauren show; Nick Jonas matches her

Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie dazzle in naked dresses

On September 11, while Margot Robbie attended the premiere of the film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, US actor Dakota Johnson attended the Kering Foundation's 4th annual Caring For Women dinner in New York. Margot wore a bejewelled sheer dress from Armani Privé for the premiere, and Dakota chose a rocker-glam look from Gucci for the event.

Decoding Margot's look

Ditching her long association with Chanel, Margot chose a head-turning Armani Prive gown for the red carpet event. The highly alluring nude sheer gown, intricately embroidered with shimmering stones in various colours and shapes, is a stunning showcase of Armani’s exquisite craftsmanship. Additionally, the backless detailing highlighted with a statement brooch stole the show.

Margot went minimal with the styling, choosing to tie her dark blonde tresses in a centre-parted, twisted, sleek updo. As for the jewels, she wore simple statement diamond studs and a ring. Lastly, for the glam, she went with feathered brows, flushed cheeks, soft pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter.

Decoding Dakota Johnson's look

As for Dakota's Gucci ensemble, the sexy and glamorous see-through black gown gave an edgy spin to the naked dress, complemented with an edgy updo and rocker-glam look. The gown features a figure-hugging silhouette, lace embroidery decorated with shimmering sequins, a floor-grazing train, full sleeves, and a high-rise neck complemented with a bralette and a thong.

She wore her hair in a messy updo, and for jewels, she opted for diamond and emerald jewels, including a necklace, ring, and drop earrings. Lastly, for the glam, she went for light kohl, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, light pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.