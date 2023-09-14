Bella Hadid's AI-inspired bald look for Marc Jacobs' new campaign shocks the internet

One can always trust Bella Hadid to do the unthinkable when it comes to fashion! Bella is known for experimenting with her sartorial choices in head-turning ensembles and accessories - Think of the Schiaparelli gold necklace from Cannes 2021 or that she practically rules the street-style universe. Her prowess for pulling off unforgettable fashion moments doesn't end there and comes out with her collaborations with various designers - for instance, her recently unveiled Marc Jacobs campaign look.

Bella Hadid goes bald for AI-inspired Marc Jacobs' campaign

Bella Hadid opts for an AI-inspired bald look for Marc Jacobs' new campaign. (Instagram/@heavn)

Marc Jacobs recently unveiled its Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 campaign starring Bella Hadid and inspired by artificial intelligence. One of the images from the campaign saw the supermodel completely stripped down and transformed into a bald AI robot with dramatically arched brows and high cheekbones. She accentuated the cyborg-esque look with earcuffs from the luxury label.

A few other pictures from the campaign show Bella Hadid posing with a lookalike robot dressed in armour-like lingerie featuring a metal breastplate and a matching high-waisted thong with a coordinating silver abstract headpiece. Sky-high black satin platform Mary Janes with the classic buckle completed the look.

Another photoshoot shows Bella posing with a lookalike mannequin - both rocking a blonde flipped-out bob. While Bella wore a printed one-shoulder crop top, puffed mini skirt, and jacket, the mannequin wore a denim mini skirt and printed tee. Bold Y2K-inspired eye makeup and glossy berry-toned lip shade gave the finishing touch.

Another set of photos shows Bella almost kissing a cyborg while sporting a printed one-shoulder crop top featuring a buckle on the shoulder. She wore it with a mini skirt, a quirky neckpiece, and open locks.

Meanwhile, the Kiki Group collection, debuting this month, will feature the brand's signature Kiki Boot in black and baby pink satin, along with tops, miniskirts, and bags in satin with the brand's classic buckle detailing, reports said.

Bella Hadid's photoshoot stuns the Internet

Bella Hadid's pictures from the photoshoot stunned the internet. One X user wrote, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” Another user wrote, “Bella is never NOT gonna serve.” A fan commented, “This is so major.” One commented, “Literally wow.”