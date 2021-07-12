Bella Hadid pairs risque deep-cut Schiaparelli gown with gold necklace at Cannes

There is only one word to describe Bella Hadid’s latest look for the 74th Cannes red carpet, and it is flawless. The supermodel just gave Cannes its best-dressed look as she arrived at the Film Festival taking place at the resort town on the French Riviera. Bella wore a risqué deep-cut neckline Schiaparelli dress with a gilded gold necklace to cover her breasts, and we are obsessed.

The Instagram account of Schiaparelli, the luxurious Italian fashion label, unveiled the pictures of Bella dressed in the incredible piece at the Cannes Film Festival.

Bella’s dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection and designed by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. She wore the dress for the premiere of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

Schiaparelli shared the pictures with the caption, “Schiaparelli is pleased to announce that @bellahadid appeared in #Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22, designed by Daniel Roseberry, at the premiere of “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.”

Bella wore a long-sleeved dress in wool crepe with a low-cut neckline. She wore the ensemble with a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’œil lungs adorned with rhinestones. It discreetly covered her breasts and beautified the entire look.

The show-stopping piece was a body-sculpting floor-length attire that had exaggerated shoulder pads. There were criss-cross ribbon details on the back of the ensemble to tie it together.

Bella rounded off her Cannes look with strappy embellished pumps, rhinestone adorned earrings and a matching ring. She tied her tresses in a sleek top bun with a section of her locks left open in the back.

Bella took things up a notch by opting for minimal make-up that included nude brown lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks, glowing skin and lots of highlighter.

