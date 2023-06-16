Honey or shahad is a natural ingredient that offers numerous benefits for the skin and it has been used for centuries as a beauty treatment due to its moisturising, soothing and antibacterial properties. Skincare and beauty experts assert that when applied topically, honey can help nourish and hydrate the skin, making it soft and supple as it acts as a humectant, attracting and retaining moisture, which can benefit dry or dehydrated skin.

Benefits of honey for skin: 3 ways to add shahad in your beauty, skincare routine (Photo by Twitter/tnlounge)

Honey also has natural antioxidant properties, which can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, promoting a more youthful appearance. Additionally, its antibacterial properties can help combat acne and other skin blemishes by reducing inflammation and preventing bacterial growth.

This sugar substitute can be used as a natural face mask, cleanser or spot treatment to address various skin concerns and whether used alone or in combination with other ingredients, honey is a versatile and effective skincare remedy that can enhance the overall health and appearance of the skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Monis Siddiqui, Founder and CEO of FSAS Health & Beauty, shared, “Honey is a precious natural resource that has amazing advantages for your skin. Its delicious golden richness may do wonders for your cosmetic regimen in addition to being a pleasant complement to your culinary creations.”

According to him, following 3 strategies for maximising the benefits of honey and improving your beauty routine:

First of all, honey can aid in removing dead skin cells and revealing a glowing complexion by acting as a mild exfoliant. For a DIY scrub that will make your skin feel smooth and renewed, mix it with a spoonful of fine sugar or crushed oats.

Second, honey helps to retain moisture and keep your skin moisturised by acting as a natural moisturiser and humectant. For a nourished and supple skin, apply a thin coating of raw honey to your face, let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes and then rinse.

Last but not least, honey has antibacterial characteristics that make it a successful therapy for skin that is prone to acne. Apply a tiny quantity of raw honey directly to spots or pimples to benefit from its anti-inflammatory and skin-clearing effects.

He gushed, “There are several advantages to using honey in your beauty routine. It aids in hydrating and moisturising the skin, fighting acne and inflammation, and revealing a beautiful complexion. Accept the natural benefits of honey, and observe how it makes your skin look young and vibrant.”

Echoing that honey has several benefits for the skin due to its natural antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, exfoliating and moisturising properties, lifestyle influencer Simran Taneja suggested 3 ways you can incorporate honey into your beauty routine -

Use it as cleanser: Honey works well as a mild cleanser and natural exfoliant for the face. Add several drops in your regular face wash to create a mild yet effective face scrub. Honey face scrub: It is advisable to exfoliate your face sometimes to remove dead skin and clear your pores. Take one teaspoon of ground coffee, one-half teaspoon of turmeric, and two tablespoons of honey, mix it. Apply it and gently scrub for three to five minutes because the skin on your face is more delicate and will be damaged by harsh scrubbing. After the scrub, rinse your face with warm water and pat it dry. Honey face mask: Take 1 tablespoon gram flour, 1 tablespoon honey and 1-2 tablespoon raw milk. Mix all the ingredients and apply it on your face with the help of a brush or fingers. Keep it till its dry then wash your face with normal water.

