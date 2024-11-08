Best deals on traditional jewellery: Up to 60% off on Kundan, Polki, and Temple jewellery styles

In jewellery making and wearing, Kundan, Polki, and Temple jewellery are all quite different with each being a narrative on its own. Kundan and Polki have an abundance of uncut stones, and for this reason, they are raw in their beauty. Temple jewellery is like a tradition you can wear and while they are colourful, they come off as serious in nature. Best Deals on Traditional Jewellery

But honestly, it should not only be about the jewellery. It should also be about when you purchase it. Thankfully, Myntra always has exciting offers on the best traditional jewellery styles for women. These beautiful accessories and pieces of jewellery are now in reach with the best discounts starting at 60% and above. Take advantage of these huge bargains to ensure you don't regret missing out. In this article, we talk about this season’s festive hit and our top selection for this festive season. Let's get started!

Our top traditional jewellery picks

With amazing offers on the best traditional jewellery styles for women, make the most of your shopping time! Here are our favourite pieces of traditional jewellery you can definitely consider buying this festive season.

This Anouk Maang Tikka is quite traditional and neatly modern at the level of the stones. It’s gold-plated brass with green and pink stones in the centrepiece. The pendant from the centrepiece also adds a subtle elegance. The design of this maang tikka is temple-inspired with a floral-leaf motif that looks appealing. The chain is simple but features intricate patterns when you look closely. It’s followed by a bold centrepiece with five leaf-shaped details that catch the light perfectly. It’s perfect for weddings, Diwali, or any festive look you want to take up a notch. Get an amazing deal on the best traditional jewellery styles for women; buy it now.

Styling Tip: Pair it with heavy jhumkas and a necklace for that full ethnic charm. Or you can wear it with an embroidered lehenga to really let it pop.

Floral-leaf motif gives a temple-inspired elegance. Bold green and pink stones on a gold base.

Type Maang Tikka Material Brass Stone type Artificial stones and beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

The Diksha Collection Maang Tikka brings a rich and traditional flair to your ornaments. The maang tikka is gold-plated with red and green stones that capture a timeless look. A single chain, dotted with stones, leads down to a striking semicircular centrepiece. The centrepiece also has concentric rows of metallic designs, red beads, and, finally, delicate pearls hanging at the edge. It's bold yet classic and perfect for temple events or festive celebrations where you want to go all-in on elegance. It also has a secure hook closure, so it stays in place comfortably as you wear it. Get the best traditional jewellery styles for women now with irresistible offers on Myntra.

Styling Tip: Pairs beautifully with a Kanjeevaram saree and a bold red lip.

Concentric layers of stones, beads, and pearls for intricate detailing. Traditional gold-toned finish ideal for ethnic outfits.

Type Maang Tikka Material Alloy Stone type Artificial Stones and Beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

This Anouk Maang Tikka can make quite an entrance with its bold looks featuring red and green stones set in gold-plated brass, bringing all the festive vibes. It’s a delicate chain dotted with red and green stones that leads to a smaller circular charm. And then comes the stunning centrepiece with a mix of metallic detailing and coloured stones that steal the show. The look is regal, traditional, and perfect for adding that wow factor to your festive or wedding look. Buy the best traditional jewellery styles for women at a very low price with the best offers on Myntra!

Styling Tip: Pair with a matching red or green lehenga for ultimate festive glam.

Double-layered design for a bold, layered look. Eye-catching centrepiece with a red-green stone pattern for standout style.

Type Maang Tikka Material Brass Stone type Artificial stones and beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

Add a regal touch to your festive look with this exquisite DASTOOR Polki set. The 24K gold-plated necklace comes with green and maroon Kundan stones, which blend rich colours with traditional charm. A drawstring closure makes it easy to wear, while the elegant earrings offer a comfortable post-back closure. The set can be defined as intricate, classic, and perfect for pairing with any ethnic outfit. You can match it with silk sarees or Anarkalis for an unforgettable royal look. To sum it up, this set exudes old-world allure with a modern flair. Buy the best traditional jewellery styles for women today with exciting offers on Myntra.

Styling Tip: For a bold, festive look, pair with a matching green or maroon saree.

Polki Kundan stones offer vintage elegance.

Comfortable drawstring and post-back closures ensure secure wear.

Type Necklace and earrings Material Brass Stone type Beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

This Kundan Polki Diamond Necklace Set gives off an aura of pure sophistication. Gold-plated and set with stunning Kundan Polki diamonds, this necklace is all about fine detailing. A delicate chain is accented with tiny beads and leads to an eye-catching pendant with a clear stone that brings everything together. The set features matching earrings with two large stones each that create a striking look when paired with the necklace. This set adds elegance without even trying and is ideal for weddings or festive gatherings. Don’t miss out on the best traditional jewellery styles for women; get it now with excellent offers on Myntra.

Styling Tip: Looks mesmerising with a deep red or emerald lehenga for an opulent vibe.

Key Highlights:

Intricate bead detailing enhances the necklace’s delicate design.

Statement pendant and earrings for added elegance.

Type Necklace and Earrings Material Brass Stone type Artificial stone and beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

The KARATCART handcrafted choker jewellery set is a real stunner wherever you go. This gold-plated choker is adorned with white Polki Kundan and delicate pearl beads, which bring a modern twist to the traditional design. As a heavily embellished choker, it is quite visible and can be the focal point of your style. It comes with an adjustable drawstring that gives a secure fit while making it comfortable for any occasion. The matching drop earrings add to the overall elegance, secured with a post-and-back closure. This set is perfect for weddings or festive celebrations and is designed to make heads turn. Get the best traditional jewellery styles for women on Myntra today!

Styling Tip: Pair it with a classic Anarkali or a sleek saree for a contemporary look.

Handcrafted for a unique touch, adding personal flair.

Elegant pearl detailing for an exquisite finish.

Type Necklace and Earrings Material Alloy Stone type Artificial with beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

The Kundan stone-studded jewellery set is a must-have for festive occasions, considering it has the complete set. This stunning set features a beautifully crafted choker necklace adorned with intricate kundan stones and delicate beaded details. The whole chain is secured with a drawstring closure so you can set the level to your comfort. Complementing the necklace are matching drop earrings designed with post-and-back closures for secure wear. Finally, a striking maang tikka that adds a touch of tradition completes the look from the ser. Perfect for festive celebrations, this set goes beautifully with any ethnic outfit. Don't miss out on the exciting offers to add the best traditional jewellery styles for women to your collection!

Styling Tip: Wear it with a lehenga or anarkali for a glamorous look.

Intricate meenakari work adds elegance.

Versatile for various ethnic occasions.

Type Necklace and Earrings Material Alloy Stone type Kundan stones and beads Plating Gold plated Occasion Ethnic

The Kundan studded and pearl-beaded Jadau jewellery set can be an exquisite addition to your ethnic collection. This stunning set features a gold-toned necklace that’s adorned with white Kundan stones and elegant pearl-beaded droplets. You can secure the necklace with a convenient drawstring closure and adjust it so you have a comfortable fit. Complementing the necklace are matching drop earrings, elegantly designed and secured with post-and-back closures for ease of wear. The set is made from jewellery alloy and plated with gold to blend tradition with modern elegance. You can wear this set for festive occasions as a statement piece you’ll love to flaunt. Get the best traditional jewellery styles for women with Myntra’s offers without wasting any time!

Styling Tip: Pair it with a traditional saree for an eye-catching look.

Jadau craftsmanship adds a unique touch.

Versatile for weddings, festivals, and celebrations.

Type Necklace and Earrings Material Alloy Stone type Artificial and beads Plating Gold-plated Occasion Ethnic

The Priyaasi Gold-Plated Kundan Nose Pin is a sublime accessory that adds a mystic touch to your bridal ensemble. This stunning piece features a gold-plated Kundan nose pin adorned with intricate textured details and is perfectly complemented by a delicate beaded chain extension. It is secured with a reliable S-hook closure and offers both style and comfort. The gold-plated chain link is interspersed with dainty beads, which culminate in a delicate pendant. It is further studded with sparkling stones, which creates a sublime look. Buy the best traditional jewellery styles for women with fantastic offers to complete your traditional attire and look.

Styling Tip: Wear it with a lehenga or saree for a captivating bridal look.

Type Nose Pin Material Alloy Stone type Artificial and beads Plating Gold plated Occasion Ethnic

The Fida Gold-Plated Maang Tikka is truly fit for royalty. This stunning piece features a gold-plated design that’s adorned with white Kundan stones. Secured with a reliable hook closure to the hair and stays securely in place throughout the day. The delicate beaded chain attaches to a striking centrepiece. Embellished with lustrous pearl droplets, it creates a beautiful contrast with the gold plating of the metal. You can opt for this maang tika to complete your ethnic attire, such as a traditional saree or a matching lehenga. Make sure to check the offers on Myntra to add the best traditional jewellery styles for women to your jewellery collection!

Styling Tip: Pair it with a matching necklace and earrings for a complete festive look.

Features a striking combination of Kundan and pearl embellishments.

Perfect for weddings, festivals, and other ethnic celebrations.

Type Maang Tikka Material Alloy Stone type Artificial and beads Plating Gold plated Occasion Ethnic

Wrapping Up

In conclusion, jewellery is more than just an accessory. It’s an expression of style, culture, and personality. Whether choosing a statement piece or a delicate adornment, each piece adds elegance and charm. In this article, we’ve covered traditional jewellery that is suited for all types of events. With the top offers on Myntra, you can get your hands on the best traditional jewellery styles for women you’ve always wanted to have!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Deals on Traditional Jewellery How do I care for my gold-plated jewellery? It’s important to keep it away from water, perfumes, and harsh chemicals like nail polish removers and other solvents. Clean it gently with a soft cloth after wearing and store it in an airtight box to prevent tarnishing.

What occasions are suitable for wearing a maang tikka? Maang tikkas can be worn for weddings, festive occasions, and traditional celebrations. These pieces are quite traditional and also give you a subtle feminine vibe. They complement ethnic wear beautifully and can add elegance to your look in all kinds of traditional dresses.

Can I wear Kundan jewellery daily? It’ best to not wear it daily although there is no rule against it. To preserve its freshness, keep it reserved for special occasions. Regular exposure to moisture and chemicals in makeup may tarnish the stones and gold plating.

How do I choose the right jewellery for my outfit? Not all jewellery pieces suit every type of clothing. You will have to consider your outfit’s colour, style, and occasion. For simple outfits, you can go with minimalistic jewellery, while heavily embellished outfits can be paired with statement pieces. It’s best to aim for a balanced look that enhances your overall attire or use it as a statement piece that draws attention.

What is the return policy for jewellery purchased online? Myntra offers a return or exchange within 7 days for jewellery. Please make sure the items are unworn, in original packaging, and include all tags. Always check the specific retailer's return policy before purchasing.

