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Best-dressed stars at Emmys 2026 red carpet: Zendaya in Prada, Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton, Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Published on: Sep 15, 2026, 09:18:59 IST
By Sanya Panwar
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Zendaya arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (AFP)
Zendaya arrives for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14, 2026. (AFP)
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Zendaya stole the Emmys 2026 carpet in sheer a Prada gown with crystal beadwork and a chic pixie cut. Here are our best-dressed picks, from Selena to Florence.

On September 15, the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles hosted the television industry’s most star-studded evening. Hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Mariska Hargitay, the 2026 Emmy Awards delivered not only major wins on stage but also on the red carpet. Also read | Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: See who won at the 78th Primetime Emmys

From ethereal silhouettes to shimmering metallics, celebrities arrived in show-stopping designs. Here is a breakdown of the standout looks from the evening.

Zendaya wore a sheer sparkly Prada gown with a pixie cut. (AP)

Zendaya in Prada

The actor brought effortless drama to the red carpet. Zendaya wore a Prada gown in a sheer, floor-length design heavily embellished with intricate crystal beadwork and delicate tulle trim along the plunging neckline. Completing her look with a chic pixie cut and diamond stud earrings, she proved once again why she remains an red carpet trailblazer.

Selena Gomez picked a gold strapless sequin Louis Vuitton gown. (AP)

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

Florence Pugh looked beautiful in a light purple Vivienne Westwood gown with tulle sleeves. (AFP)

Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood

The actor wore a light purple Vivienne Westwood dress with a romantic, dramatic touch – the off-the-shoulder gown featured delicate tulle sleeves, a fitted corseted bodice, and a sweeping train. An elegant high updo and a choker added a refined finishing touch to her fairytale aesthetic.

Nicole Kidman was elegant in a white Chanel gown with feather trim. (AFP)

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Actor Nicole Kidman embodied timeless sophistication in an off-white Chanel dress. Highlighted by a delicate, feather-trimmed off-the-shoulder neckline and a subtle side slit, the minimalist design offered a clean, statuesque look that paired seamlessly with black pointed pumps.

Sarah Pidgeon wore a soft lavender Chanel gown with beaded straps. (AP)

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel

The actor opted for soft elegance in a lavender gown. Designed with delicate beaded shoulder straps, a subtle train, and a cowl neck, the silhouette offered a fresh and romantic take on evening wear.

Oscar Isaac sported a cream and black Celine suit. (Reuters)

Oscar Isaac in Celine

The actor redefined red carpet menswear in a tailored cream-and-black suit by Celine. The double-breasted cream blazer and crisp white shirt paired with relaxed black wide-leg trousers delivered a modern twist on black-tie attire.

Supriya Ganesh floated in an icy blue McQueen dress. (AP)

Supriya Ganesh in McQueen

The actor exuded grace in an icy blue slip-style gown. Featuring spaghetti straps, a ruffled drop-waist hem, and a flowing sheer train, the dress offered a light, breezy contrast to traditional formalwear.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanya Panwar

With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.

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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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