Best-dressed stars at Emmys 2026 red carpet: Zendaya in Prada, Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton, Nicole Kidman in Chanel

On September 15, the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles hosted the television industry’s most star-studded evening. Hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor Mariska Hargitay, the 2026 Emmy Awards delivered not only major wins on stage but also on the red carpet. Also read | Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: See who won at the 78th Primetime Emmys

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From ethereal silhouettes to shimmering metallics, celebrities arrived in show-stopping designs. Here is a breakdown of the standout looks from the evening.

Zendaya wore a sheer sparkly Prada gown with a pixie cut. (AP)

Zendaya in Prada

The actor brought effortless drama to the red carpet. Zendaya wore a Prada gown in a sheer, floor-length design heavily embellished with intricate crystal beadwork and delicate tulle trim along the plunging neckline. Completing her look with a chic pixie cut and diamond stud earrings, she proved once again why she remains an red carpet trailblazer.

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Selena Gomez picked a gold strapless sequin Louis Vuitton gown. (AP)

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

{{^usCountry}} Opting for golden elegance, singer-actor Selena Gomez dazzled in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown. Constructed with horizontal metallic sequin panels that hugged her body, the gown shimmered as she posed for pictures. It was paired with soft, beachy waves, striking the ideal balance between old Hollywood glamour and modern chic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opting for golden elegance, singer-actor Selena Gomez dazzled in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown. Constructed with horizontal metallic sequin panels that hugged her body, the gown shimmered as she posed for pictures. It was paired with soft, beachy waves, striking the ideal balance between old Hollywood glamour and modern chic. {{/usCountry}}

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Florence Pugh looked beautiful in a light purple Vivienne Westwood gown with tulle sleeves. (AFP)

Florence Pugh in Vivienne Westwood

The actor wore a light purple Vivienne Westwood dress with a romantic, dramatic touch – the off-the-shoulder gown featured delicate tulle sleeves, a fitted corseted bodice, and a sweeping train. An elegant high updo and a choker added a refined finishing touch to her fairytale aesthetic.

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Nicole Kidman was elegant in a white Chanel gown with feather trim. (AFP)

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Actor Nicole Kidman embodied timeless sophistication in an off-white Chanel dress. Highlighted by a delicate, feather-trimmed off-the-shoulder neckline and a subtle side slit, the minimalist design offered a clean, statuesque look that paired seamlessly with black pointed pumps.

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Sarah Pidgeon wore a soft lavender Chanel gown with beaded straps. (AP)

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel

The actor opted for soft elegance in a lavender gown. Designed with delicate beaded shoulder straps, a subtle train, and a cowl neck, the silhouette offered a fresh and romantic take on evening wear.

Oscar Isaac sported a cream and black Celine suit. (Reuters)

Oscar Isaac in Celine

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The actor redefined red carpet menswear in a tailored cream-and-black suit by Celine. The double-breasted cream blazer and crisp white shirt paired with relaxed black wide-leg trousers delivered a modern twist on black-tie attire.

Supriya Ganesh floated in an icy blue McQueen dress. (AP)

Supriya Ganesh in McQueen

The actor exuded grace in an icy blue slip-style gown. Featuring spaghetti straps, a ruffled drop-waist hem, and a flowing sheer train, the dress offered a light, breezy contrast to traditional formalwear.

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