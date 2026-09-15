Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: See who won at the 78th Primetime Emmys
The 2026 Emmy Awards have honored some of television’s biggest names and shows, with Noah Wyle, Rhea Seehorn and Jean Smart among the winners.
The 78th Emmy Awards honored the best television shows and performances from the 2025-26 season.
The show that got the most nominations this year was HBO Max's "The Pitt" with 25 nods, while Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" got 19 nominations. Even before the main event, "Widow's Bay" had already won eight Emmys, "DTF St Louis" had won six, and "The Pitt" had won four.
Rob Reiner also got a posthumous Emmy for his guest role in Season 4 of "The Bear."
Also read: 78th Emmy Awards: Julie Andrews wins big as Widow’s Bay leads Night Two with 8 wins, Spider-Noir scores 5
Where and when are the Emmys held?
As per LA Times, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday, starting at 5pm PT, at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Earlier in the month, two other ceremonies (earlier called the Creative Arts Emmys) honored technical and artistic achievements, along with a few performance categories.
Also read: Emmy Awards 2026: Spider-Noir wins five awards days after cancellation, Rob Reiner bags posthumous win
2026 Emmy Awards: Full List of Winners
Here is the complete list of winners from the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television from the 2025-26 season.
Drama categories
- Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
- Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
- Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt
- Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise
Comedy categories
- Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks
- Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay
- Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay
- Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner - The Bear
- Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay
Limited or anthology series categories
- Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
- Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour - DTF St Louis
- Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St Louis
- Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis
- Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis
Reality, variety and other categories
- Reality Competition Series: The Traitors
- Television Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Variety Special (Live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
- Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): The Muppet Show
- Writing for a Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Outstanding Animated Program: South Park
Mariska Hargitay, known for playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," hosted the Emmys for the first time this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More