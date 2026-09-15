Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: See who won at the 78th Primetime Emmys

The 78th Emmy Awards honored the best television shows and performances from the 2025-26 season. Emmys 2026 winner list (AFP)

The show that got the most nominations this year was HBO Max's "The Pitt" with 25 nods, while Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" got 19 nominations. Even before the main event, "Widow's Bay" had already won eight Emmys, "DTF St Louis" had won six, and "The Pitt" had won four.

Rob Reiner also got a posthumous Emmy for his guest role in Season 4 of "The Bear."

Also read: 78th Emmy Awards: Julie Andrews wins big as Widow’s Bay leads Night Two with 8 wins, Spider-Noir scores 5

Where and when are the Emmys held? As per LA Times, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday, starting at 5pm PT, at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the month, two other ceremonies (earlier called the Creative Arts Emmys) honored technical and artistic achievements, along with a few performance categories.

Also read: Emmy Awards 2026: Spider-Noir wins five awards days after cancellation, Rob Reiner bags posthumous win

2026 Emmy Awards: Full List of Winners Here is the complete list of winners from the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television from the 2025-26 season.