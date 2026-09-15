The Emmy Awards kicked off Monday in Los Angeles to celebrate television's brightest stars, with horror-comedy series "Widow's Bay" and gritty hospital drama "The Pitt" expecting to win big. Emmy Awards begin as 'Widow's Bay' and 'The Pitt' vie for top prizes

Host Mariska Hargitay, the "Law and Order: SVU" star, opened the gala with song and dance, belting out a "I Love TV Screens" parody of Joan Jett's classic "I Love Rock 'n' Roll."

"I am so incredibly proud to be the first woman to host the Emmys in 15 years," Hargitay, who won two statuettes for her documentary "My Mom Jayne," told the audience of her peers before dealing a few jokes about her own long-running show.

Apple TV's "Widow's Bay," which stars Matthew Rhys as the leader of an isolated New England island that appears to be haunted, has emerged as one of the most talked-about debut series of the year.

It scooped up eight awards in the pre-gala ceremonies, and is in position to become the most awarded comedy series in a single year, surpassing the 13 trophies won last year by Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire "The Studio."

Rhys a winner for best drama actor for "The Americans" in 2018 could now be poised to earn his first comedy Emmy.

But before that award was decided, he took home an Emmy for lead actor in a limited series for his sinister turn in "The Beast in Me."

A strong night for "Widow's Bay" does not bode well for "Hacks," the tale of a stand-up comedian trying to revive her career and the dysfunctional millennial assistant who helps her.

But its star Jean Smart triumphed as best comedy actress her fifth award for the series in as many seasons.

The win was her eighth acting Emmy, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most ever by a performer.

Minutes later, Allison Janney equalled the record with her win for best drama supporting actress for "The Diplomat."

-'The Pitt' expected to repeat as best drama -

"The Pitt," last year's winner for best drama, follows the stressed-out workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the show is the odds-on favorite to sweep several drama prizes including best series.

It led all shows with 25 nominations, and already won four awards in the early ceremonies, including best casting for a drama series.

Star Noah Wyle, who has racked up awards over the past year including an Emmy, is expected to triumph again.

For best drama actress, "Pluribus" star Rhea Seehorn and Keri Russell for political soap opera "The Diplomat are tipped as top contenders.

In the limited series categories, HBO Max's "DTF St Louis" the tale of a middle-aged love triangle gone wrong is a top contender.

The show has scooped up six prizes so far, including two for actors David Harbour and Linda Cardellini.

- Dolly tribute -

The 78th Emmy Awards gala will feature a tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, who was also an Emmy winner. Country singer Reba McEntire is expected to sing one of Parton's songs, industry media reported.

It will also include a performance from Noah Kahan, who will sing "Bridge Over Troubled Water" during the broadcast's In Memoriam segment.

The gala also will deliver some TV nostalgia, with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz among the presenters, along with "Charlie's Angels" stars Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith.

Zendaya, a past winner and current nominee for best drama actress for "Euphoria," appeared on the red carpet which was actually peacock blue, to celebrate NBC's 100th anniversary with a new pixie cut and a plunging metallic Prada gown.

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