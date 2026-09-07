The second night of the 78th Emmy Awards took place on September 6 at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, honouring outstanding artistic and technical achievements across television. The ceremony, which followed the first night on September 5, delivered a mix of celebratory and emotional moments, with veteran stars and some of the year’s most talked-about shows taking home trophies. 78th Emmy Awards: Julie Andrews wins big as Widow’s Bay leads Night Two with 8 wins, Spider-Noir scores 5

Big Emmy wins One of the night’s most poignant moments came with American filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner’s posthumous win for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Albert Schnur in The Bear. Reiner received a standing ovation as he became the first actor to win a posthumous acting Emmy since Raul Julia in 1995. The win also marked his third Emmy and came nearly five decades after his previous acting Emmy.

Meanwhile, 90-year-old Julie Andrews continued to add to her extraordinary Emmy legacy, winning Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton. It marked her second consecutive win in the category for the role.

Widow’s Bay emerged as the biggest winner of Night Two, taking home eight awards, including Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Betty Gilpin. This marks the American actors first Emmy, while the series dominated several technical categories including cinematography, sound, music and production design.

DTF St. Louis followed with six wins, including acting victories for actor David Harbour and Linda Cardellini. Spider-Noir, despite being cancelled by the streaming platform ahead of its planned release, also had a strong showing with five Emmys, largely in technical categories. The Pitt and Pluribus each picked up four awards, adding to their momentum ahead of the main Emmy ceremony on September 14.

Other winners from Emmy Award day 2 Other notable winners:

The Television Academy also presented the inaugural Legacy Award to I Love Lucy, recognising the landmark sitcom’s lasting impact on television, audiences and popular culture.

Shailene Woodley (Paradise) won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, while Ernest Harden Jr. (The Pitt) won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. South Park took home Outstanding Animated Program.

Other top-performing shows:

The Pitt and Pluribus won four awards each, while Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Beef picked up three each. Palm Royale won two awards, rounding out the other major multi-award winners of the night.