Best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked: Shop Mochi and Metro ethnic footwear from just Rs. 499

Myntra diwali sale

It's time to celebrate the season with lights, sweets and crackers this Diwali! Among all this, your perfect ethnic attire embraces a festive spirit, too. When you run errands, distribute sweets, gather friends, burst crackers, and have a great time, you will need a luxurious touch on your busy feet. Pair your attire with ethnic footwear and complete your look with the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked. Imagine scrolling through a handpicked collection where every pair of footwear celebrates your style, starting from just Rs. 499. Yes, you read that right!

Step into the festive season with the style of vibrant colours, intricate embellishment and comfort from Mochi and Metro footwear. Whether you prefer to dazzle at a Diwali family gathering or just want to add a traditional touch to your celebrative outfit, this Myntra sale is a golden ticket. Add a spark to your festive attire with this best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked.

And with this exclusive deal, you don’t have to pick just one! Myntra offers a wide range of footwear from Mochi and Metro. From contemporary flats to ethnic kolhapuris, all are available at the best deals in this sale. Get ready to unleash the top ethnic footwear that complements your festival greatly with Myntra. Grab the deal and make this Diwali fashionable!

Ethnic flats for your busy feet in this Diwali Sale

With the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked, it's time for your feet to celebrate elegance and comfort. Don’t let the festive fun slow down - Mochi and Metro are here with gorgeous flats that keep you grounded in your graceful ethnic look. Whether you wear sarees, lehenga, or other ethnic outfits, well-crafted flats on your feet will adorn a classic finish. Here are Mochi and Metro’s ethnic flats starting from just ₹499.

Carry the radiance of these Metro flats’ golden hue wherever you go in your Diwali outfit. Buy them at a steal deal with the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked. The regular style of these flats makes a statement by embracing a golden embellishment in their strap. With the one-toe style, just fit in your toe and be stylish with a touch of festive flair. While being light in weight, their high-grade synthetic upper also adds durability that supports your lasting celebration. The cushioned footbed ensures your comfort while running errands through long hours of celebration. Own this Diwali dance floor with graceful moves supported by these flats’ textured and patterned outsole.

Ankle Height Regular Suitable Outfit to Pair Sarees and ethnic Anarkalis Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Cushioned Sole for All-Day Comfort

Gold-tone embellishment

Make your outfit as colourful as the Diwali festival itself with these embellished flats from the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked. This black beauty will definitely elevate your ethnic look with the contrasting, colourful, embellished strap. What colour is your Diwali outfit? Alluring pink, grand gold, or other daring hues, no worries! Pair with these black flats that suit any of your festive dresses. Add a touch of sparkle without overpowering your look - these flats’ shimmering synthetic upper has got you covered. No more pause amidst the festive celebration! Continue hyping it up with the long-day comfort offered by these flats’ cushioned footbeds. From the dance floor to festive runs, their textured and patterned outsole keeps your steps steady and confident.

Ankle Height Regular Suitable Outfit to Pair Ethnic kurtas and Anarkalis Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Cushioned footbed and textured outsole

Black look with colourful embellishment

Does your Diwali outfit exhibit an Indo-Western style? Get these flats in the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked, and add a modern yet ethnic touch to your attire. Featuring a slender T-strap design, it adorns a silky glow in its strap, perfect for your festive outfit. This elegant design effectively catches the festive lights and completes your outfit with the Diwali glow. Accompanying a chic backstrap, your quick dance moves or strolling through the gathering with these flats can ensure a secure fit. Also, the textured and patterned outsole gives a fine and sturdy grip to hold the surface and adds flair to your moves.

Ankle Height Regular Suitable Outfit to Pair Any Indo-western wear Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Backstrap and outsole

Stylish T-strap model

Make your Diwali sparkle brighter with these embellished gold-tone flats pairing your outfit. The gleaming shine of the synthetic upper perfectly matches your ethnic look. Simple open-toe model adorning rich embellishments not only gives you an easy sliding but also dazzles your outfit for sure. This mini celebration on your feet ensures a safe fit with its snug-fit strap and textured, patterned outsole. Elegant dance moves or fast-gathering moves, these flats will give your feet a fine grip. With the cushioned footbed and synthetic upper material, your Diwali celebration is made comfortable for lasting hours with the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked.

Ankle Height Regular Suitable Outfit to Pair Elegant saree or Salwar Kameez Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Fully embellished strap

Sturdy outsole and upper material

Add a charm to your festive spirit with these elegant embroidered flats from the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked. Imagine a quick slipping into the flats and hyping your ethnic look! Have these flats featuring colourful embroidered broad straps with soft tassels and have an endless Diwali celebration. The one-toe model is elevated with golden prints on the upper material and the embroidery finish embracing your big toe. Get a luxurious feel with the polished synthetic upper material. Step steadily in every move with the grip offered by the textured and patterned outsole.

Ankle Height Regular Suitable Outfit to Pair Kurtas or Salwar Kameez Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Colourful embroidery embellishments with tassel

Elegant one-toe model

Heels - Regal touch for Your festive look

Need an extra sparkle to your Diwali outfit? Imagine stepping into your favourite ethnic dresses paired with outstanding heels and embellishments! You can get a complete ethnic look for sure. From graceful sarees and embellished lehengas, they flow elegantly to the ground. Here, the role of heels is uncompromisable, offering extra height and style. The exciting part is getting this best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked for the adorable heels starting at Rs. 499.

Your graceful steps in your ethnic attire give a luxurious feel with these embellished heels. As your Diwali lights sparkle, the sequin detailing dazzles on these heels’ straps. The delicate embellishments and golden prints on the upper part elevate the heels’ richness. These heels are not just about style; they are about ease, too. From your first ethnic step on your festive day to the night dance moves, you can be comfortable in wedge-type heels. Their open-back design allows easy slip-on while also enhancing adorable wear. The synthetic upper and cushioned footbed makes you feel luxurious, while the textured outsole grips your walk. Use the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked to pick these heels.

Heel Height and Type 2 inches - Wedge Suitable Outfit to Pair Anarkalis and Lehengas Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Sequin detailing on the strap

Graceful and grip wedge heels

Make stunning and comfy moves on your festive day with the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked for these wedge heels. Featuring a synthetic woven upper design, your sole embraces a soft touch throughout the busy celebration. The elegance of your feet is finely complemented by the one-toe model of these heels. There is no need to fear of slipping from your heels with their wedge construction. Your dance moves or quick runs are made easy on these heels. The embellished strap exudes impressive ethnicity and is suitable for your festive look.

Heel Height and Type 3 inches - Wedge Suitable Outfit to Pair Anarkalis, Kurtas and Salwar Kameez Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Soft woven synthetic upper part

Sturdy wedge heels

With the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked, you can enjoy a complete ethnic look with these embellished heels. Become a showstopper in your festival with these heels that glitter in every move. A perfect gold-toned glow to your celebrative look - these heels with alluring gold stone embellishments are ready to dazzle all day and night during your festive mood. The synthetic upper and cushioned footbed promises comfort, so you’re ready to own the entire day. What makes this footwear stand out from the other is its block heels accented with embellishments. The open-back style adds ease, while the textured, patterned outsole ensures confidence with every step.

Heel Height and Type 2 inches - Block Suitable Outfit to Pair Anarkalis, Sarees, Kurtas and Salwar Kameez Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Embellished over the strap and heels

Cushioned footbed for comfortable wear

Men’s sandals - Discover ethnicity in this Diwali Sale

Is the festive vibe focused only on women's ethnic look? Not so; there are men’s sandals that redefine their ethnic charm in every traditional outfit. A minimalistic yet royal look is confirmed when you pair rich sandals with any men’s attire. With this best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked, our handpicked sandals styles for men blend tradition with your sophistication. There’s something for everyone. Get yours now!

Unlock your blending of comfort and style by accompanying these manly sandals on your Diwali celebration. Are you a modern man who values both fashion and functionality? Then, these sandals are specially crafted for you. The striking mix of green strap and black body elevates any of your ethnic ensembles. Not only does the leather material offer a premium quality, but it also stands for its superior softness on your sole. The cushioned footbed snugs your every move, giving you effortless wear. The patterned strap embracing ethnic designs adds a unique flair, ensuring you stand out wherever you go.

Suitable Outfit to Pair Kurtas or dhotis Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Black and green combo with patterns

Easy slip-on closure for quick wear

If you prefer a simple ethnicity that exerts its premium feature in its material, then these sandals will be the right choice. These are not more specific to any particular outfit. The rich tan colour adds a touch of elegance, effortlessly pairing with your favourite ethnic outfit. Your whole day's enjoyment is excellently embraced with these sandals’ leather touch on your feet. Their cushioned footbed gives you an easy companion to stroll along the festive gatherings. Style and comfort are effortlessly offered by these sandals from the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked.

Suitable Outfit to Pair Kurtas or dhotis Why You’ll Love It on Your Festive Day? Clean and unique finish

Traditional crafting suitable for festive outfit

It's now clear that ethnic footwear is more than a fashion statement; it's a celebration of your elegance and gracefulness. With the best Myntra Diwali Sale exclusive prices unlocked, embodying an effortless grace in your celebration walk is for sure. Let your ethnic footwear reflect your personality and flair, with all possible options at your preferred price. Mochi and Metro’s ethnic collections start at just Rs. 499, which is more than a usual sale. So, make your Diwali not just bright and fabulously stylish with ideal ethnic footwear from Myntra. Shop now for your exceptional pairs!

Frequently Asked Questions About Men's & Women's footwear Can I wear ethnic footwear for modern outfits? Absolutely! Ethnic footwear pairs beautifully with Western outfits, adding a unique touch. Mixing styles creates a fashionable fusion look that showcases your personal style while honouring traditional craftsmanship.

What is the common way to maintain all my ethnic footwear? To maintain ethnic footwear, clean them gently with a soft cloth and avoid excessive moisture. Store them in a cool, dry place to prevent damage. Regular care ensures they last longer and retain their charm.

How do I pair the ethnic footwear with my outfit? To select the perfect ethnic footwear, consider the occasion, outfit, and comfort. Look for styles that compliment your attire, such as juttis for formal wear or kolhapuris for casual outings. Always check sizing and material to ensure a good fit and lasting wear.

Are ethnic footwear comfortable for all-day wear? Many ethnic footwear styles are designed for comfort, featuring cushioned insoles and flexible materials. However, it's essential to try them on and ensure a proper fit. Look for pairs with good support for long-lasting comfort during all-day wear.

Which is better - flats or heels as a women’s ethnic footwear? Choosing between flats and heels as ethnic footwear depends on comfort and occasion. Flats offer ease for daily wear, while heels can elevate formal looks. Flats suit long celebrations, while heels add sophistication. Ultimately, select what complements your style and ensures you feel confident and comfortable.

