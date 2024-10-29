Best Myntra last-minute dhamakedar deals: Up to 50% off on celebrity fragrances - Taylor Swift, David Beckham, & more

Have you ever wished that you could bottle the essence of your favourite celebrity and dab it on as your signature scent? Well, people, today your wildest fragrance dreams are about to come true - and the best part? You won't need a red carpet-ready budget to make it happen. Deodrants for men and women

The best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals serve up the ultimate perfume fantasy with as much as a whopping 50% off the decadent collection of celebrity-inspired fragrances and luxury perfumes. It's just like having a personal fragrance stylist without an A-list price. Picture yourself walking into the office in David Beckham’s signature scent and turning visible heads with every step. Or, perhaps, you would prefer to channel your inner Priyanka Chopra, spritzing on her captivating floral blend. Limitless options and unbelievable savings.

But these dhamakedar deals aren't hanging around for long, so get your fragrance-hunting hat on and prepare to strut into the spotlight.

The best celebrity scents

Get the most out of the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals. Buy celebrity fragrances from our top picks!

This fragrance duo emulates David Beckham's signature charisma with bold elegance and effortless sophistication. Fruity top notes of apple, mandarin, and orange crown the Eau de Toilette, warming with notes of cardamom, nutmeg, and black tea. Its woody base of vetiver and cedar keeps a rich, masculine finish. Perfect for night-time gatherings, the deodorant offers lasting freshness, complementing the fragrance beautifully. Whether you’re heading to an exclusive event or a romantic date, this budget-friendly alternative ensures you smell every bit as stylish as Beckham—without the celebrity price tag with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals.

Best for Evening affairs and special dates Fragrance Profile Woody & Earthy Strength Strong

Inspired by the sweet playfulness of Ariana Grande's Cloud, this one is a dreamy concoction, adding a hint of celebrity glamour to your mundane life. The top notes of orange blossom provide a refreshing and riveting opening, while the jasmine undertone adds some feminine flair. The amber base gives it warmth and depth, creating a sense of luxury at the same time. This cruelty-free fragrance is the perfect companion for brunch dates, coffee meet-ups, or shopping sprees, ensuring you feel radiant throughout the day—just like Ariana herself. And the best part? You get to channel her vibe without splurging on designer scents. Buy the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals now!

Best for Day outings and casual get-togethers Fragrance Profile Fresh Strength Strong

Embrace the delicate charm of Priyanka Chopra’s favourite floral scents with this luxurious perfume. Magnolia blossoms are blended with rose petals and finished away with creamy, warm, smooth sandalwood for a grounded yet elegant perfume. This perfume is perfect for a daytime occasion like a garden party, brunch, or even a casual stroll in the park. Its potent, long-lasting formulation assures you will smell delectable all day and is an affordable slice of Priyanka's sophistication. With its floral brilliance, it’s ideal for anyone looking to carry an air of grace and subtle glamour. Grab it with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals before it runs out.

Best for Daytime events and brunches Fragrance Profile Floral Strength Strong

Whimsical, magical, and utterly charming, this fragrance channels the playful essence of Taylor Swift’s signature perfumes. Fantasia opens with the sparkle of citrusy pomelo, mingling with floral undertones that evoke a sense of enchantment. As it dries down, warm cedarwood adds depth to this light-hearted scent. Cruelty-free and gentle, it’s perfect for everyday wear—whether you’re enjoying a creative day out, meeting friends for coffee, or simply taking in the moment. This is a delightful alternative available with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals for anyone seeking a touch of Swift’s romantic fantasy world, all while staying budget-conscious.

Best for Day dates and spontaneous adventures Fragrance Profile Floral Strength Medium

Feel like Chris Hemsworth with this masculine and oriental fragrance that’s both rugged and refined. Uomo opens with spicy top notes that evolve into a warm heart, layered with amber and vanilla for a cosy, sophisticated finish. This medium-strength scent is ideal for busy days, whether you’re heading to the office or for a laid-back dinner. Its smooth oriental profile adds just the right amount of allure to leave a lasting impression without overpowering. Perfect for those who want to exude Hemsworth’s effortless charm, minus the Hollywood budget, with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals.

Best for Daily wear and office settings Fragrance Profile Oriental Strength Medium

If you’ve ever wondered how Gigi Hadid stays effortlessly chic, this fragrance offers a peek into her world—without the designer price tag. The Eau De Parfum Royale Pink has citrus tangerine bursting out with a grapefruit heart. For those who do not fancy bold but have to make an impression, this Eau De Parfum has a soft, musky base. Allergy-free and gentle, it is perfect for a day out, whether in yoga class, a coffee date, or running errands. Every spray brings you closer to the style and freshness of Gigi as you face the day with panache. Buy it now with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals.

Best for Everyday wear and fitness routines Fragrance Profile Fresh Strength Mild

This dual-perfume set mirrors the eclectic style of Dua Lipa, perfect for both bold statements and playful moods. The Black EDP is intense and mysterious, with fresh top notes that evoke confidence and allure. Marconi Party Girl, on the other hand, is light-hearted and vibrant, which makes it perfect for late-night celebrations. This set will be perfect for any rooftop party or concert you are attending, dancing through the night. With these two fragrances, you can get the Dua Lipa vibe and keep ahead of the style game; buy it with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals now.

Best for Parties and nightlife adventures Fragrance Profile Fresh Strength Strong

One of the best buys of the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals is the Liberty's Eden Eau De Parfum, reflecting the mystical allure of Angelina Jolie. The intrigue starts at its opening with a zesty mix of mandarin, ginger, and a salty accord. A sophisticated blend of jasmine and hazelnut gives this scent a warm, nutty essence that evokes effortless charisma at its core. The scent rests on a sensual base of vanilla, ambergris, sandalwood, and musk, ready to make a bold statement. Strong and long-lasting, Eden is perfect for evening wear, romantic dinners, or moments when you would like to leave an impact, just like the star herself.

Best for Romantic evenings and formal events Fragrance Profile Woody & Earthy Strength Strong

Transport yourself into the enchanting world of Emma Watson’s graceful elegance with Carlton London’s Blush Eau de Parfum. This fragrance opens to gentle lavender, which calms the senses and comes off as a breath of fresh air. The centre of the perfume is formed of jasmine, which releases all the femininity along with sophisticated charm, but it is the base with sandalwood that endows it with warmth, giving it the perfect time of day to wear as it is perfect for wearing out during the day. Whether you have your daily coffee at your favourite bar or walk around the park, this flower marvel sure will keep you smelling floral all year long. Affordable and versatile, it’s a perfect alternative for anyone seeking Emma’s subtle yet impactful style, making it a must-have from the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals.

Best for Day outings and casual brunches Fragrance Profile Floral Strength Strong

Revel in the energetic warmth of Jennifer Lopez's sunny perfumes with SKINN's Tales Malaga. This perfume launches with a playful raspberry that catapults one into sun-soaked shores and carefree days of summer. Soon enough, earthiness from the patchouli contributes to its sensual richness, beckoning on a sense of adventure as one becomes yearningly restless. Then, scents melt over a comforting vanilla base as sweetness lingers on, mirroring Lopez’s bold and captivating persona. Malaga is your partner for creating unforgettable memories, perfect for nights of dancing under the stars or sunsets over cocktails. Buy it with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals today!

Best for Night-time escapades and beach outings



Fragrance Profile Oriental Strength Strong

Perfume application tips: Scenting your world with style

Applying perfume is an art form in itself. With just a few tips, you can improve your fragrance game to a totally new level! Whether for a light floral to have a nice brunch or to have sultry orientals for a night out, how you apply your fragrance can really make all the difference when it develops with the passing day.

1. Pulse points are your best friends

When it comes to perfume application, think pulse points! These heat up and amplify the fragrance emanating from you. More commonly used pulse points are on your wrists, neck, behind the ears, and even inside your elbows. A gentle spritz here will create a beautiful aura of scent without being overwhelming.

2. Less is more

In the world of fragrances, moderation is key! Applying too much can lead to a cloying effect, which might turn heads for the wrong reasons. Instead, aim for a light application that allows the scent to unfold naturally. A couple of spritzes on your pulse points is often enough to leave a lovely trail without saturating yourself.

3. Layering for longevity

Layer it up. Apply your lotion or body wash and top it off with a spray of perfume. That's the only way your fragrance will last all day long. It makes the fragrance much more complex and increases the longevity of the smell. Brands offer great body creams and washes to go along with their fragrances.

4. Don’t rub!

A common mistake is rubbing your wrists together after applying perfume. This can actually break down the fragrance molecules and alter the scent. Instead, let the perfume dry naturally. You’ll preserve the integrity of the scent and enjoy its full evolution as it interacts with your body chemistry.

Get ready to indulge!

The best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals makes it the perfect time to refresh your fragrance collection or find a gift that speaks volumes about style and elegance. Indulge in celebrity scents guilt-free and without overspending with the best Myntra last-minute Dhamakedar deals. Treat yourself or a special someone; these scents will surely be a lasting impression. So hurry—these deals won't last forever!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Myntra Last-Minute Dhamakedar Deals What’s the best way to apply perfume without overdoing? Spray or dab your fragrance on pulse areas, like wrists, the neck, and behind the ears, instead of dousing yourself with it. Then, if you are unsure, just spritz once, walk through the mist, and let the scent settle on you for a soft, balanced effect like that enchanting aura!

How can I choose a signature scent that suits my vibe? Picking a signature fragrance is like selecting a closet classic! Reflect on what makes you: are you fun and flirtatious, classic and sophisticated, or bold and adventurous? Florals can scream romance, while musky or woody can scream confidence. Try lots of 'em, and let the one that talks to you speak for itself!

Can I layer different perfumes for a unique scent? Of course! Fragrance layering is almost like making cocktails- except, of course, pay attention to the notes. Begin with a lighter base note and add a complementary note. Think of it like making your own signature perfume blend, just like when you mix your favourite songs to create a playlist that reflects who you are!

What’s the secret to making my perfume last all day? The trick is to treat your skin as a canvas! Apply your fragrance after moisturising (preferably with an unscented lotion) to help lock in the scent. And remember, don't rub your wrists together; just let the scent bloom naturally, like a flower in the morning sun.

What if I accidentally sprayed too much perfume? We have all been there, haven't we? And if you overdid it, don't worry. Dampen a cloth with a little water and even dab a small amount of fragrance-free lotion on your wrists to cut down the potency. You can also give it a good spritz in the air and just stroll through it like your favourite celebrity strolling through red carpet style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.