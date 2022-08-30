Best skincare routine for dehydrated skin

An uneven complexion, dry skin and itchy skin are signs of dehydrated skin, which is different from having skin that is naturally dry as lack of natural oils is the root cause of dry skin and lack of water leads to dehydrated skin. According to skincare experts, the signs of dehydrated skin include dullness, uneven skin tone, itchy skin, skin sensitivity, redness, fine lines and wrinkles and tightness.

As for the causes of dehydrated skin, there are many reasons of dehydrated skin that include air conditioning, the environment, lack of sleep, dehydration, caffeine, too-hot showers and neglecting your gentle skincare routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanchi Sehgal, Founder of Ozone Signature, suggested, “Use a mild cleanser and lukewarm water to clean dry skin. Choose cleansers with no harsh chemical ingredients and synthetic perfumes that can dehydrate the skin and exacerbate sensitivity.”

She added, “Your second important step after cleanser in the morning and evening should be a moisturising serum that works to increase the skin's natural moisture levels. Look for components like hyaluronic acid and glycerine in skincare serums that are intended to be moisturising. Moisturizer is essential if your skin is feeling dry. Check the product's components list to see what it has to offer. Keep an eye out for components with recognised restorative qualities, such as ceramides, squalene and panthenol. These will calm your skin and lessen any irritability. You should wear sunscreen every day and reapply it regularly to help shield your skin from the sun's harmful rays and prevent additional drying out and dehydration.”

Given that India is a place with unique skincare needs based on where people live, experts have studied and understood the requirements of the people belonging to different geographies with different weather conditions. Though the beauty industry has come up with products that cater to all skin types and work well for all skin concerns, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Head of Marketing at mCaffeine, revealed what skincare routine for dehydrated skin should look like:

Step 1: Cleanse with a gentle face wash

Cleansing is the most important step of a healthy skin care regimen. Using a gentle yet effective face wash is necessary to cleanse the skin and keep it hydrated. A blend of caffeine with other nourishing and hydrating ingredients such as seaweed, Aloe Vera and white water lily can help in dealing with skin dehydration and make it soft and supple.

Step 2: Moisturize

Every skin type requires daily moisturization to keep dehydration at bay and prevent loss of water from the skin. A moisturizer loaded with coffee and caffeine along with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and pro-vitamin B5 provide instant hydration for oily skin while retaining moisture. Opting for moisturizers packed with coffee, shea butter, ceramide and almond milk can do the trick when it comes to addressing skin dehydration for dry skin.

Step 3: Put on a sunscreen

Protecting your skin from sun damage is essential and that’s where sunscreen comes into the picture. A caffeine-infused sunscreen is a great choice as it protects and repairs UV damage. Coffee lotion sunscreen is equally effective and should be a part of an ideal skincare routine not just for dehydrated skin but for other skin types as well.

Dehydration can make the skin look dull and lacklustre hence, it's imperative to have the right skincare routine in place that maintains good oil and water balance in the skin. Along with a good skincare regimen, staying hydrated and having a balanced, nutrient-rich diet will keep the skin healthy and hydrated inside-out.