Best stylish sherwanis for grand celebrations – KISAH, VASTRAMAY and more by Myntra

Best Stylish Sherwanis for Grand Celebrations – KISAH, VASTRAMAY, The Indian Garage Co and many other brands available at Myntra

Step into a world where tradition meets contemporary flair, where every stitch tells a story of regality and refinement. Gentlemen, prepare to be captivated by the enduring charm of the sherwani – a garment that just graces your wardrobe with an air of royalty and continues to define masculine elegance even today!

In this edition, we’ll take you on a journey through 10 of the best stylish sherwanis for grand celebrations. From the amazing designs of The Indian Garage Co. to the age-old classic designs of KISAH and VASTRAMAY, each piece in this selection is a traditional artwork of its own. Be it a wedding, a festival, or any momentous occasion, these sherwanis make each moment grand and even let you stand out in the crowd.

Ready to find yourself in that ideal ensemble that will make heads turn and seep into memories? Then join us in this sartorial expedition as we bring to you the best stylish sherwanis that shall be your hallmark of sophistication.

Step into Regal Splendour: The Sherwani Edition Top Picks

Here’s a list of our best stylish sherwanis you’ll find on Myntra. These outfits are unmatched when it comes to ethnic charm and style, so make sure you don’t miss out on them!

Step into elegance with the Kisah Men Sherwani Churidar Set, designed for the man who appreciates tradition with a modern touch. The maroon woven-design kurta showcases intricate craftsmanship, featuring a refined mandarin collar and button closures that enhance its regal appeal. Multiple slits add both comfort and a flowing silhouette. The black solid churidar complements the kurta with a snug, elasticated waistband and drawstring fastening. One of the best stylish sherwanis, this one is ideal for weddings, festivals, or any grand occasion, perfectly blending style and heritage.

Key Features

Regular fit

Woven-design kurta with button closures

Black churidar with drawstring fastening

Benefits Traditional elegance, comfortable fit, versatile styling Fabric Cotton Perfect For Weddings, festive celebrations, formal events

For a fusion of tradition and contemporary flair in the best stylish sherwanis, the Vastramay Embroidered Indo-Western Sherwani Set offers an exquisite option. The exquisitely silk blended fabric grey embroidered sherwani jacket, always ready to make a grand entrance at any special occasion, has a mandarin collar and stylish short button placket. This sherwani is especially nice because of its comfortable pairing with cream kurta and churidar. Breathable innerwear is another benefit of the viscose fabric; the embroidered details only add to the grandeur of the sherwani. The best stylish sherwanis are best suited for weddings, engagements, or formal functions.

Key Features

Embroidered sherwani jacket with button placket

Side slits for added comfort

Cream-coloured kurta and churidar

Benefits Rich, sophisticated style, comfortable fit, breathable fabrics Fabric Sherwani: Silk BlendKurta Pyjama: Viscose Perfect For Weddings, engagement parties, grand celebrations

Make a striking impression with one of the best stylish sherwanis, the House of Deyann Embroidered Sherwani with Churidar, a bold and elegant option for men. The maroon embroidered sherwani showcases intricate craftsmanship that lends an opulent velvet surface, a classic mandarin collar, and front button closures for a polished appearance. Set with a maroon churidar and slip-on closure, the floral design and elasticated waistband make it both comfortable and stylish. Topped off perfectly for weddings, festive occasions, or grand celebrations, it is sure to be a head-turner with its regal presence.

Key Features

Maroon embroidered sherwani with button closures

Matching maroon churidar with slip-on closure

Traditional mandarin collar for a regal finish

Benefits Luxurious fabric, intricate detailing, comfortable fit Fabric Top: VelvetBottom: Pure Silk Perfect For Festive occasions, cultural events, wedding receptions

This stunning sherwani has a sleek, modern fit with luxurious velvet that sparkles glamorously. Placket with mandarin collar and complete buttons and the most practical details. What makes it a great addition to your best stylish sherwanis collection is that it is embellished with a three-pocket design, an attached pocket square, and a built-in lining for added comfort. Whether you are at a wedding or a grand celebration, this green velvet sherwani is bound to ensure you look sharp and polished, while the fitted silhouette flatters any body type.

Key Features

Tailored fit with a velvet finish

Mandarin collar, full button placket

Three pockets with a pocket square for added style

Benefits Sharp fit, rich texture, practical design Fabric Polyester (Velvet Finish) Perfect For Weddings, receptions, formal celebrations

Bring regality to your best stylish sherwanis wardrobe with the Manyavar Self-Design Velvet Sherwani Set. Promising regal splendour, the purple- and black-printed sherwani stand for high-luxury velvet texture, mandarin collar, and front button closures, all in classic style, giving a modern edge to the perfect ear. The cream dhoti pant, coupled with the matching tunic, is made in a classic style that, along with a comfy fit and drawstring closure, beautifully aids the traditional outlook. Whether you're attending a wedding, a cultural celebration, or any formal event, this sherwani set promises a commanding presence that exudes elegance and confidence.

Key Features

Printed velvet sherwani with mandarin collar

Cream-coloured dhoti pants with drawstring closure

Button closures for a structured fit

Benefits Luxurious velvet texture, stylish fit, ethnic appeal Fabric Sherwani: VelvetDhoti Pant: Silk Perfect For Cultural events, weddings, festive celebrations

Celebrate in style with the House of Pataudi Jashn Sherwani Set, inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship in the best stylish sherwanis. The beige-thread work embellished sherwani boasts a finely detailed mandarin collar with button closures, giving it a royal, rich touch. Accompanied by a matching beige inner kurta and churidar in cream colour, it defines elegance. With the minimal yet exquisite embroidery that draws attention without overwhelming the outfit, it is ideal for those who prefer understated luxury. It is another classic sherwani for weddings and evening celebrations, just right for your wardrobe.

Key Features

Beige threadwork embellished sherwani

Inner beige kurta with mandarin collar and pockets

Cream churidar with drawstring closure

Benefits Subtle yet sophisticated embroidery, comfortable fit, perfect for evening events Fabric 100% Polyester Perfect For Weddings, festive evenings, formal occasions

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Sojanya Men Black & Mustard Self-Design Sherwani Set. This traditional ensemble is definitely one of the best stylish sherwanis. It includes a solid black bodice featuring a classic mandarin collar, straight hem, and side slits for ease of movement. Paired with a mustard self-design achkan, the set adds a royal touch to your ethnic look with its intricate pattern and long sleeves. The black churidar offers a snug fit with a drawstring closure. Perfect for weddings or grand celebrations, this outfit promises to make you the centre of attention.

Key Features

Black solid sherwani and mustard self-design achkan

Side slits, mandarin collar, and drawstring churidar

Made from a premium silk-cotton blend

Benefits Sophisticated design, comfortable fit, luxurious feel Fabric 80% Silk, 20% Cotton Perfect For Weddings, festive celebrations, cultural events

Make a bold statement with the Tasva Men Purple & Black Solid Sherwani Set, one of the best stylish sherwanis combining modern style with ethnic elegance. The purple sherwani features a draped front, asymmetric hem, and structured shoulders, giving you a sleek, contemporary look. Embroidered details on the shoulders add a touch of regal flair. Complementing this is the black solid kurta and pyjamas with a zip-fly and button closure, providing comfort and ease of movement. This sherwani set is the perfect attire for weddings, sangeet, or grand festive events, ensuring you stand out in style.

Key Features

Purple solid sherwani with draped front

Black kurta and pyjamas with zip-fly closure

Embroidered shoulder details

Benefits Contemporary design, bold styling, comfortable fit Fabric Polyester Blend Perfect For Weddings, formal events, evening celebrations

Step into luxury with the SG Leman Men Maroon & Gold-Toned Printed Sherwani Set, designed for those who appreciate traditional opulence. The maroon printed sherwani is adorned with a mandarin collar and full-front button placket, offering a timeless silhouette. Gold-toned solid pyjamas with an elasticated waistband ensure a snug yet comfortable fit. Ideal for weddings, festive gatherings, or any cultural event, this sherwani set lets you flaunt your style while maintaining comfort. Pair the best stylish sherwanis with your favourite accessories to enhance your look even further.

Key Features

Maroon printed sherwani with mandarin collar

Gold-toned pyjama with elasticated waistband

Full-front button placket for a structured fit

Benefits Rich design, comfortable fit, perfect for traditional events Fabric Silk Blend Perfect For Weddings, festive occasions, cultural celebrations

For a cross between classic and trending ethnicism, go for the Benstoke Men Maroon and Navy Blue Printed Sherwani Set. This magnificent sherwani decorated in maroon and navy blue print is met with a round collar and button at the front for a formal finish. Paired here with white dhoti pants with pleats and elastic waistband, this becomes a union between tradition and modern. For weddings, cultural ceremonies, or grand events, this sherwani set responds to comfort and style with a fit between wear and tear; hence, it could become a staple for your collection of the best stylish sherwanis.

Key Features

Maroon and navy blue printed sherwani

White pleated dhoti pants with an elasticated waistband

Full-front button placket and mandarin collar

Benefits Classic design, comfortable fit, stylish yet traditional Fabric Cotton Blend Perfect For Cultural celebrations, weddings, formal gatherings

Also read: Best fabrics for comfortable kurtas for men and women - choose your Myntra pick

From the ageless maroon sherwani to the bold velvet piece, each of these best stylish sherwanis is designed to make you the centre of attraction at any such grand celebration. Be it a classic one or a contemporary one, you are sure to find a sherwani that caters to your style and adds the essence of royalty to your wardrobe. So, wait no longer; dive into these fashionable sherwanis from Myntra and elevate your festive wear today!

Also read: Best men’s scarves at great deals: Style with H&M, FabSeasons and more

Frequently Asked Questions About Stylish Sherwanis for Men Which fabric is considered the best for a wedding sherwani? For marriage, sherwanis, silk, brocade, jacquard, and velvet are ideal fabrics. Luxurious fabrics with rich texture fit for formal ceremonies. Silk and brocade sherwanis give off an elegant, traditional look, while velvet sherwanis are perfect for winter weddings due to their warmth and opulence.

Can I wear a sherwani at a non-marriage ceremony? Absolutely! Sherwanis are very versatile, and you can wear them to almost all celebratory occasions-parties, festivals, engagement ceremonies, and other such shenanigans. You can choose for non-wedding events also, with lighter materials that include poly-silk, cotton blends, or even simpler designs with less heavy embellishments.

What is the difference between a sherwani and a kurta? Compared to the kurta, a sherwani is more formal and structured clothing with intricate embroidery, buttons, and embellishments. It’s typically worn for grand occasions. On the other hand, a kurta is casual wear, lighter in design, and simple compared to the sherwani, suited to almost both the formal and informal sets.

How should I style my sherwani for a complete look? You can team it up with churidars, slim pants, or even a dhoti, depending on the occasion. A matched stole or dupatta, a turban or traditional Mojris or juttis, can elevate your ensemble. Don't forget to style your hair and beard for that immaculate feel.

Can I customise my sherwani look for a more contemporary vibe? Yes! You can mix traditional and modern elements to create a contemporary sherwani look. Opt for a fusion style with minimalist embroidery and unique patterns, or pair it with unconventional bottoms like straight-cut trousers. Adding modern accessories like a sleek watch or leather footwear can give the sherwani a fresh, updated feel.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.