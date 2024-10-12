Best men’s scarves at great deals on Myntra: Style with H&M, FabSeasons and more

With the evolving trends in fashion, the outfits for men also develop in their stylish way. Every man’s ensemble speaks his style, confidence and personality. However, accessorising those men’s costumes will make an incredible twist of fashion. In the line of ties, cufflinks, caps, belts and many other men’s accessories, scarves also beautify your look. A common myth that prevails is that men’s scarves are suitable only for colder days. Overcome this with a contradictory idea of using scarves as a styling accessory for men’s outfits. Best Men’s Scarves at Great Deals: Style with H&M, FabSeasons and more

Men’s scarves are more than a practical addition to warmth. Your entire look can be redefined by the way of styling your attire with scarves. What’s more admiring about men’s scarves? Scarves are not only restricted to elevating a casual look. They are also available in different fabrics to complement both the formal and casual costumes of every man. With the varied availability of patterns, colours and materials in men’s scarves, there is something for every man’s personal taste. Whether you prefer an elegant wrap over your neck with a minimalist design or need an attention-grabbing coloured drape, scarves provide a finishing touch to complete your look.

To ease your purchase of men’s scarves, explore the Myntra platform for exceptional varieties. Whether you wish to shop for a woollen men’s scarf or a colourful silk men’s scarf, you can get them all at great deals from Myntra.

Ways to Style Men’s Outfit With Scarves

Irrespective of the fabric and pattern you look for in men’s scarves, its finishing look is made stylish only by its proper draping. Here is a look at different ways to style men’s scarves to suit your outfit. Keep reading for various scarf styling tips.

The simplest way of styling a men’s scarf is just to drape it over your neck and extend it in the front under your overcoat or blazer. Keep it loose on your neck this way when you prefer it as a styling accessory rather than an addition to keep you warm.

When you want the scarf to be a cold-suppressing companion, try wrapping it around your neck such that the two ends are dangling in the front at equal lengths.

If you have a long and thin scarf to keep you warm, try wrapping it twice around your neck with both ends left loose in front.

Embrace a simple and stylish choice of wrapping a men’s scarf by tying it like a knot around your neck. It is often kept loose in front for fashionable and comfortable wear.

Another best way of scarf styling to keep you warm while retaining a fashionable look is to follow a European knot. Make this around the collar of your shirt. Fold the scarf in the middle and drape the loose ends around your neck to tuck through the bend of the fold.

Men’s Scarves - Wide Collections From Premium Brands in Myntra

Dive into the wide range of collections in men’s scarves that vary individually in fabric, pattern, length, thickness and colour.

If you are searching for men’s scarves that go well with your formal attire, like suits, formal shirts or blazers, try this acrylic scarf. Made of acrylic fabric, this scarf gives you a fine warmth when wrapped around your neck. Not only does this scarf support your colder days, but it also complements your formal look greatly. Irrespective of the blazer’s collar type, this scarf makes an exceptional addition to a stylish look. With its ribbed weave, it also looks cooler when paired with a solid-tone shirt or blazer. Also, the fabric of this scarf remains light and cosy on your skin without any irritation or feeling heavy. The dimensions of this scarf are well-engineered to allow you to style it in different ways.

Scarf Draping Style:

Wrap this scarf once around your neck, leaving both ends loose in front.

Width 30.0 cm Washing Care Machine Wash Colour Grey

Are you after a busy schedule during colder months, with no time to accessorise your attire to maintain warmth? Then, this scarf would be an ideal choice for men who are running errands. Unlike other regular men’s scarves, this scarf doesn’t need to be styled manually. With its pull-over design, just wear it like a T-shirt and adjust it to your comfortable look. The acrylic fabric of this scarf keeps you warm for a longer duration. However, this material doesn’t exert any irritation while wearing it for a prolonged time.

Scarf Draping Style:

It is suitable to accompany a collarless, collared or mandarin collared shirt.

Washing Care Machine Wash Colour Black

Is your wardrobe missing the styling addition of men’s scarves? Get this scarf from FabSeasons to greatly complement your casual or formal look. Whether you wear a casual T-shirt or a formal spread collar shirt, this scarf will suit you. Made of acrylic fabric, this scarf stays soft without tightening your neck while wrapping around. Thus, with this scarf, you can feel comfortable warmth during colder days. Also, it remains durable to wear it on an everyday basis. Its broad vertical stripes with tasselled ends enhance the stylish look when paired with your outfit.

Scarf Draping Style:

It is long enough to wrap it around your neck once while leaving the ends loose in front.

Length 1.9m Width 0.24m Washing Care Hand Wash Colour Grey and Navy Blue

Choose this cashmere scarf that makes a perfect addition to your colder months while also elevating your stylish appearance. As this scarf is made of pure cashmere fabric, there will be no compromise in providing sufficient warmth. The rib-knitted design of this scarf not only prevents you from cold exposure but also makes a stylish appeal when paired with your outfit. Although you have a diverse collection of men’s scarves in your winter wardrobe, this scarf stays unique in the comfort it offers. When you are on vacation to various places during colder or freezing days, this scarf will be a valuable addition to your backpack.

Scarf Draping Style:

As it is sufficiently long, you can conveniently wrap it around your neck once or tie a fake knot in the front.

Length 180cm Width 30cm Washing Care Machine Wash Colour Grey

Want to try a classic look in men’s scarves? Go for this printed scarf from The Tie Hub brand. Imagine a scarf that perfectly complements your kurta during your festive celebrations on colder days. As this scarf features elegant prints, you can effortlessly pair it with solid shirts, classic blazers and men’s kurtas. The woollen make of this scarf remains smooth on your neck without exerting uncomfortable wear. However, its woollen fabric doesn’t compromise its ultimate functionality of providing the necessary warmth. Also, it remains lightweight, and you can wear it even for a longer period.

Scarf Draping Style:

With its lower thickness and length, you can easily try for a European knot or double-wrap it around your neck.

Length 1.8288m Width 12 cm Washing Care Dry Clean Colour Grey and Navy blue

Have a charming style wherever you go with this scarf on your neck. The colourful pattern of this scarf makes it stand out from other men’s scarves. As this scarf is made of acrylic fabric, it exerts excellent heat retention similar to that of a woollen fabric. It remains soft to the touch so that you can effortlessly wear it throughout your freezing vacations. Whether you wear a casual shirt in a daring colour or solid white, the colourful look of this scarf compliments it greatly. It remains light in weight, enabling you to carry it easily in your backpack or hand-held bags.

Scarf Draping Style:

Try out a European knot style for a casual look, whereas wrap it around your neck once for a semi-formal finish.

Length 1.7m Width 25 cm Washing Care Hand wash Colour Mixed colours

Are you looking for a lightweight addition to your travel bag that allows easy styling of all your dresses? Carry this solid-looking scarf wherever you go and make a stylish statement. The acrylic fabric of this scarf makes it a perfect accessory for men who used to carry it throughout their travel. Also, it is finely woven and sealed at the edges to prevent damage when it comes in contact with the hooks or buttons in your shirt. In addition, its solid olive green colour allows you to pair it easily with differently coloured shirts.

Scarf Draping Style:

A European style of draping by inserting its ends into the folded bend elevates your attire.

Length 1.2 m Washing Care Hand wash Colour Olive green

If you prefer chequered designs in your wardrobe collection, this scarf will finely complement your outfits. Completely woven in woollen material, this scarf gives exceptional warmth to your neck when styled during colder days or snowy climates. To enable you to wear it conveniently for a longer time without any irritation, this scarf remains soft and durable. Whether you wear it every day or occasionally based on seasons, this scarf makes a versatile choice among other men’s scarves. The large-sized chequered pattern with tasselled borders adds extra charm to your outfit.

Scarf Draping Style:

Wear it simply over your neck with the ends in front, or try a European knot without making it hang lengthy.

Length 150 cm Width 30 cm Washing Care Hand wash Colour Grey and White

Maintain a warm and cosy wear by accompanying this scarf to any men’s outfit. Featuring a waffle pattern all over the scarf, it maintains its sleek and complementary look when paired with various outfits. The cotton blend fabric of this scarf gives comfortable wear by staying smooth on your skin. Apart from being light on your neck, this cotton-blended scarf also gives you a classic look. It is flexible enough to withstand various twists and harsh handling. Thus, you can style it in your way without worrying about its versatile behaviour.

Scarf Draping Style:

As it withstands various crushes or twists, you can try a European knot or wrap it twice around your neck with the loose ends dangling in front.

Washing Care Hand wash Colour Olive green

Being one of the most stylish men’s scarves available, this scarf remains a perfect complement to luxurious or traditional attire. The silk woven fabric of this scarf gives a lustrous finish with eye-catching colour and bold printed patterns. Hence, you can easily pair it with men’s kurta sets or other traditional outfits. The silk texture of this scarf remains lightweight to carry and wrap around your neck. Also, the presence of a tasselled border makes this scarf more complementary to your festive wear. Its paper-soft nature lets you style it elegantly while maintaining its durability.

Scarf Draping Style:

This lengthy scarf is suitable to style in many ways, depending on the outfit you are pairing. Keep it simply hanging over your neck or wrap it twice around your neck with dangling loose ends, or go for a European knot or fake knot.

Length 1.98 m Width 68 cm Washing Care Dry Clean Colour Blue and Beige

Also read: Best Emporio Armani watches: Top picks for men and women – A comprehensive guide

The addition of men’s scarves in your wardrobe makes it a versatile choice to elevate any look. Whether you prefer classic wool for winter sophistication or a lightweight cotton option for year-round flair, men’s scarves offer endless style possibilities. From casual outings to formal events, they add a touch of personality and refinement. Experiment with different knots, textures, and colours to find the perfect complement to your style. Get great deals in Myntra for men’s scarves to transform your outfit from ordinary to extraordinary.

Also read: Best Beardo Perfumes for men: Top long-lasting fragrances you need to try

Frequently Asked Questions How do I wash the scarf after every use? Always follow the care labels that are available for the particular scarf. Wool and cashmere scarves usually require hand washing or dry cleaning, while cotton scarves can often be machine washed on gentle cycles.

Are men’s scarves suitable for summer? Of course, they do. Scarves made of cotton, linen, or silk can be worn in the summer. Apart from being a valuable accessory to keep you warm during your colder days, some scarves are meant only for styling purposes in all seasons.

Can I wear or style the scarf for a formal event? Yes, scarves made of silk, cashmere, or fine wool can complement formal attire. Especially when paired with a tailored coat or suit, go for neutral-tone scarves.

Mention some stylish ways to wrap the scarves. Popular knots include the Parisian knot, simple drape, once-around, and twice-around wrapping. Style the way that perfectly chooses your outfit.

What is the ideal dimension of a men’s scarf? The ideal dimension for a men’s scarf is typically around 140 and 178cm in length and 16 - 30 cm in width. This size provides enough fabric for various tying styles while ensuring comfort and warmth.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.