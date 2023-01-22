Beyonce performs at Atlantis The Royal in regal outfits, sings Brown Skin Girl with Blue Ivy. All pics, videos from show

Beyonce jetted off to Dubai to perform at the grand opening of the luxurious Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Many A-list celebrities attended the event, including Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Liam Payne, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar, among others. Reportedly, the singer took home USD 24 million (approximately ₹195 crore) for her private performance and stayed at the resort's USD 100,000 ( ₹81 lakh) a night room. Keep scrolling to find out the details about the multiple outfits Beyonce wore and all the pictures and videos from the performance. (Also Read | Loved Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's glam dresses to click pic with Kendall Jenner in Dubai? Here's what their looks cost)

Beyonce wears stunning looks, invites Bule Ivy on stage at the private performance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, fans flooded social media sites with snippets from Beyonce's high-profile private performance in Dubai for the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal. The singer performed many of her hit songs on the occasion, including Crazy in Love, Drunk in Love, Be Alive, Halo, Beautiful Liar, and Bigger, among others. She also sang Brown Skin Girl with her daughter, Blue Ivy. Beyonce walked the red carpet at the event in a stunning custom gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana and wore multiple regal looks along with glamorous accessories during the performance. Check out the details below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Beyonce's gold Dolce & Gabbana gown for the photocall at the event features a cut-out plunging neckline, exaggerated sleeves, a long train on the back, full leg slits on the front embellished with mesh overlay, and a floor-grazing hem. She styled the ensemble with centre-parted open tresses, a gold clutch, bold glam picks, and dangling earrings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the stage looks, Beyonce wore a full red bodysuit adorned with an embellished gold bust, intricate diamantes, sheer embroidered Opera gloves, and a detailed long train on the back. She wore the ensemble, designed by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran, with a spiked headdress that gave her Greek goddess vibes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the second look, Beyonce wore a yellow gown featuring a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging skirt, thigh-high slits, a train adorned in feather embellishments, and a heart-shaped addition on the back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last look showed Beyonce in a pink see-through mini dress featuring full-length sleeves and adorned in detailed silver embellishments. She styled it with matching sheer stockings, high heels, ornate silver bracelets, and open tresses.

Which look of Beyonce did you like the most?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON