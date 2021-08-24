Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to wear iconic Tiffany Diamond, pays homage to Audrey Hepburn

American singer Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z's new Tiffany campaign dropped yesterday, and it has already stirred a storm online. The Grammy-Award winner made fashion history with the shoot, as she became the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond.

Beyoncé shared some of the striking images from the Tiffany campaign on her Instagram page. She wore the legendary 128.54 carats Tiffany Diamond, one of the world's largest yellow diamonds, as she and Jay-Z became the face of the luxury brand.

The diamond was re-set in 2012 in a necklace with an additional 100+ carats of diamond stones to celebrate Tiffany's 175th anniversary.

Found in 1877 in South Africa, the Tiffany diamond, since then, has been worn only three times before Beyonce. She is the fourth woman to wear it, and fittingly so as Queen Bey's lucky number is four. Earlier, it was donned by Mary Whitehouse, wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse, Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, and singer Lady Gaga. However, this is the first time the diamond featured in an advertising campaign.

Some might say that featuring the yellow diamond was a subtle nod to Audrey Hepburn's iconic film Breakfast at Tiffany's. However, the styling also has a few nods to Audrey's character, Holly Golightly. From the updo and opera gloves to the iconic black dress with a curved back highlighting the jewels, these details were an obvious nod to the star.

Additionally, Beyoncé also recorded a cover of Moon River for the campaign. It was popularised by Audrey Hepburn when she sang it in the 1961 film. A new video with footage shot on Super 8 by Jay-Z will be released on September 15.

Another detail that made the shoot quite iconic was that the Carters posed in front of a painting from Jean-Michel Basquiat's private collection called "Equals Pi." It resembles the signature Tiffany Blue and has never been on public display before.

Jay-Z complemented his wife in a back tuxedo accessorised with one-of-a-kind cufflinks refashioned from a vintage brooch by Jean Schlumberger. The Tifanny diamond itself was set originally in the Schlumberger brooch, called A Bird on a Rock.

