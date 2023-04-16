Bhumi Pednekar attends Miss India 2023 finale in a ravishing in deep-neck gown. All pics inside

Actor Bhumi Pednekar attended Miss India 2023 finale last night, won by 19-year-old Nandini Gupta. Bhumi hosted the beauty pageant with Maniesh Paul. The star attended the event dressed in a gorgeous strapless gown with a unique deep neckline. She also shared pictures of her ravishing look on Instagram. The photoshoot shows her serving glamorous poses for the camera while showing off her outfit. Keep scrolling to check out Bhumi's pictures and read our download on her Miss India 2023 look.

Bhumi Pednekar attends Miss India 2023 finale in a ravishing in deep-neck gown. (Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar attends Miss India 2023 finale

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share pictures of her outfit for attending the grand finale of Miss India 2023 pageant. "Tonight for #FeminaMissIndia2023 [heart emoji]," Bhumi captioned the post. She wore a black and orange gown for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Laith Maalouf, styled by celebrity stylists Chandini Whabi and Sanya Kapoor. Netizens loved Bhumi's stylish avatar and flooded the comments section with praises. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Wow." Samikha Pednekar commented, "Love this." A few of Bhumi's fans dropped fire and heart emoticons. Check out the post.

Bhumi's gown features a risqué plunging detail on the sweetheart neckline to flaunt her décolletage, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging pleated skirt accentuating her enviable curves, a cinched waistline, exaggerated ruffles on the side, and a midi hem length.

Bhumi wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including Christian Louboutin's black pumps with killer high heels, statement rings, and dainty earrings. In the end, Bhumi chose side-parted open wavy locks, mauve lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, feathered brows, rouged cheekbones, dewy base and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the winner of Miss India 2023 is 19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Kota, Rajasthan. Delhi's Shreya Poonja became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the second runner-up.