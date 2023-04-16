Miss India 2023 winner is Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan, who is she

The winner of Miss India 2023 is Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan. Nandini was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2023 in a grand ceremony last night. Delhi's Shreya Poonja became the first runner-up, and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the 2nd runner-up. Keep scrolling to know all about Nandini, who will represent India at the 71st edition of the grand Miss World pageant, to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan wins Miss India 2023. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can't keep their hands off each other as they serve glamour in new photoshoot: See pics)

Who is Nandini Gupta?

Nandini Gupta is 19 years old and hails from Kota, one of the biggest coaching hubs in the country for engineering and medical aspirants. The new Miss World India holds a Business Management degree. According to the Miss India organisation, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in Nandini's life. "[He] does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by Millions and always grounded," she said in an interview. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra is a beauty queen that inspires her because of her innumerable achievements.

The official Miss India Instagram page posted a picture of Nandini's winning moment with the caption, “WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupra has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We're so proud and can't wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We're so proud of your journey and all the hard work you've undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023.”

Meanwhile, Nandini won the 59th edition of the beauty pageant. The event saw performances by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker hosted the show.