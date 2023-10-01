Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner pari with a stylish twist in a stunning pink cut-out bodycon dress. Check pics

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Thank You For Coming" and her back-to-back stunning promotional looks are a delight for all fashionistas. After proving her fashion prowess at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress has not stopped hitting the fashion targets like a pro. Bhumi is definitely a style icon who can pull off any look to perfection be it a traditional saree or a chic pantsuit. A few days ago, the actress donned a mesmerising ethnic bralette and draped skirt and this time, she wowed in a gorgeous bright pink cut-out dress that is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill look straight out of a fairytale in stunning vibrant dresses. All pics, videos inside )

Bhumi Pednekar Stuns in a Pink Cutout Dress

Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner pari with a glam twist in pink cut-out dress(Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

On Saturday, Bhumi gave her fans a weekend surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the quirky caption, "Na na mujhe choona na door hee rehna, Pari hoon main". For her look Bhumi donned a stunning pink cutout dress from the shelves of the fashion brand Dollaypop. While her styling was expertly done by celebrity fashion stylist Manisha Melwani. Let's take a moment to admire her stunning pictures.

Her dress is a vibrant shade of bright pink, boasting a short neckline, sleeveless design, and a chic cutout pattern on the midriff. The attached bodycon skirt flares out elegantly at the hemline. She teamed it with a purple denim jacket sourced from the brand Dhruv Kapoor. Styled with trendy jewellery from Shoplune, including a multi-layered silver necklace, stacked bracelets on her wrist and stunning silver rings adorning her fingers, she looked absolutely gorgeous. The pair of black boots added a contrasting colour to her dress and complemented it perfectly.

Assisted by makeup artist Sonik Sarwate, Bhumi got decked up in nude eye shadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Sanky Evrus, Bhumi left her blow-dried lush tresses open in the side parting, cascading beautifully down her shoulders.

Bhumi's stunning pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who can't stop gushing over her look. Even her sister Samiksha Pednekar couldn't resist commenting, and wrote, "Fire", while several others dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis. We can't wait to see what the diva wears next.

